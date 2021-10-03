CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Storm Chances

By Mary Ours
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ZKiq_0cFelFhM00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as chilly waking up today, but rain showers are here as an area of low-pressure tracks through the region.

There’s no severe weather threat today, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out along with gusty winds around 20 mph.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Most areas should pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHDtH_0cFelFhM00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Our sunsets are now before 7:00 PM!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ReFKq_0cFelFhM00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Southwesterly flow keeps mild temperatures around through the week with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Monday, we also have a treat for showers and storms through the morning and afternoon, but they will taper off through the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fjTDP_0cFelFhM00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Tuesday will be the dry day this week and the warmest with partly sunny skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2sTP_0cFelFhM00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Scattered showers stick around for the end of the week but right now it’s looking to shape up just in time for the weekend!

