Journalist Fatema Hosseini recounts escaping Kabul as Taliban closed in: 5 Things podcast

On today's episode of 5 Things: When Kabul fell to the Taliban, Afghan journalist Fatema Hosseini had only bad options . As a female reporter who’d worked for USA TODAY, she could stay and likely be killed or taken by the Taliban, or she could try to run.

But getting out seemed impossible. There was chaos at the Kabul airport.

The Taliban had already ransacked her parents’ home.

USA TODAY's international correspondent Kim Hjelmgaard swung into action to help Fatema escape. With assistance from military contacts, Kim managed to get Fatema a seat on plane bound for Ukraine. Later, she would make it to the U.S.

But getting into the Kabul airport meant Fatema had to cross multiple Taliban checkpoints, duck gunfire, and avoid the whips and beatings of angry Taliban lashing out at the desperate crowds clustered at the gates.

In this episode, Kim sits down with Fatema to recap her journey out of Afghanistan.

Claire Thornton

Hey, there. I'm Claire Thornton, and this is 5 Things. It's Sunday, October 3rd. These Sunday episodes are special. We're bringing you more from in-depth stories you may have already heard.

When Kabul fell to the Taliban, Afghan journalist, Fatema Hosseini, had only bad options. As a female reporter who'd worked for USA Today, she could stay and likely be killed or taken by the Taliban, or she could try to run, but getting out seemed impossible. The Taliban had already ransacked her parents' home. Our international correspondent, Kim Hjelmgaard, who you've heard on the show before, swung into action to help Fatema escape.

Kim began doing everything he could think of. He called military contacts. Then those contacts called contacts. They managed to get Fatema a seat on a plane, but getting into the Kabul airport meant Fatema had to cross multiple Taliban checkpoints, duck gunfire, and avoid the whips and beatings of angry Taliban lashing out at the desperate crowds clustered at the gates.

The week of Fatema's escape, at least 20 people died in the chaos. Fatema was in contact with USA Today editors the whole time she was at the airport. Here's a voice message she sent them as she was trying to get to the airport's north gate.

Fatema Hosseini

It's so unfair. I was told to wait behind the eastern gate, but now he called me and told me, "Come to the northern gate," which is a very long distance that Taliban did not allow me, but now I'm trying a different way. I hope they wait for me.

Claire Thornton

USA Today is bringing you the story of Fatema's heroic escape on this Sunday episode. Fatema finally made it onto a flight from Kabul to Islamabad, from Islamabad to Kyiv. My colleague, Kim Hjelmgaard, met her there in Ukraine. They sat down to recap Fatema's journey out of Afghanistan, which had just taken place a few days prior. Later, Fatema would make it to the U.S. Fatema's account of what happened to her in Kabul kind of just engulfs you. The audio you're about to hear with Fatema and Kim Hjelmgaard was recorded in a public cafe in Ukraine so there is some background noise. It's a little longer than what you might be used to hearing on 5 Things. And as a warning, some of Fatema's recounting from Kabul maybe graphic for some listeners.

Kim Hjelmgaard

Fatema, I want you to talk a little bit about the particulars of your escape, because it was such a dramatic incident involving Ukrainian military, others. You were very frightened in terms of making your way to the airport. There was several moments over several hours where we weren't sure whether you were going to be able to get inside the gate. But just, I mean, three, four days after this event, is there any particular moment that really sticks out for you in terms of the struggle of it and the fear of it and just the hardship even of getting to this airport? I mean, is there any moment that you feel is you'll never forget?

Fatema Hosseini

We, among each other, for example, a group of friends, among each other, we have this conversation of, "Okay. If something bad happens to you or if something good happens to you, you will never forget." Right? That particular moment, you can never forget, but you can move on, right? There are two differences, moving on, forgetting things. Of course, when something bad happens, you don't forget, but you try to move on, right? You try to change it, if possible, with the good things that are happening in your life.

That day, when I tried to get to the airport, I think it was the worst... It was just a nightmare that I hope it never happens again. It never happens to me, my family, and of course, anyone else. I don't want it to happen because I could have died that day, including me. My brother, who was with me, he could have hurt or he could have get hurt. Maybe a bullet would be hitting him. Maybe the Taliban would lash him. We don't know, right? It could have happened. I cannot go back to that day reviewing what happened to me, but every single time when I try to close my eyes, when I try to clear my mind, every single moment, it just automatically reviews in my mind. I don't know. Maybe I'm being traumatized. I don't know.

Kim Hjelmgaard

I mean, there's no question of anyone in that position feels shock and I'm sure in some way you probably are still in as state of shock and could be for sometime, right? But in the days up to when you decided, "Okay. I've got to take this act. I've got to try to find to get out of here. I've got to find a way to get out of here," I mean, because we were talking the whole week before trying to... Was Kabul going to fall? Was it not? What was going to happen? As you know, we were finding another story. We have no idea that that story would become irrelevant, not irrelevant, but we wouldn't be able to do that story because of the way that the Taliban took over Kabul so quickly. But was there any one single moment where you thought, "Okay. I definitely have to leave. There's no question, I've got to find a way out of here"?

Fatema Hosseini

When you taste freedom, you don't want to lose it, right? When you try so hard to achieve something, you don't want to lose it, right? When you make a life and you go through so many hardships, you don't want to lose it overnight, right? I was that person. In the morning, when I woke up, again, I'm repeating, I have said this so many times, I heard the rumor that the Taliban will take over Kabul, but I was not believing that because I thought it's a joke. I mean, the capital of a country cannot be fallen this quickly, right? I mean, there are thousands of people, there are millions living in Kabul. How can a capital city fall to the Taliban this quick, this fast, right?

So, I was wearing jeans. I was wearing the dresses that would consider inappropriate to the Taliban's dress code, according to Taliban's dress code. So I was wearing it. I went out. That day, my parents supposed to arrive to Kabul from another province. I reached to office. We were almost starting our works that we heard that the Taliban took over city and was like, "What's now?" I thought it's a joke. I could not believe that the city has fallen.

Kim Hjelmgaard

What did you do? Did you stay in the office or did you immediately go home or what was your first impulse?

Fatema Hosseini

No, no, no, I was staying at office and we could not believe it. I could see my colleagues, they were so worried. We all, every single one of us, if you are like... I'm sure every single one of us, we were not even shocked, but we thought that, "Okay. It's a joke." Maybe some of the Taliban enter the city. Maybe they're writing their [inaudible 00:09:15], but we could not believe that the city itself has fallen. And then we wanted to start the work, but we could not work because we could not focus. There were so many news. There were so many information coming to us that, "Oh, the Taliban has taken over the presidential office and the president has left." We were trying to contact... We were trying to reach out different contact to confirm that the president has left the country, but we could not do it. I mean, there were no one to answer us. So, it was such a bad moment. I don't know. I try to...

Kim Hjelmgaard

You don't have to understand all now, right? I mean, you may not understand what happened to you for a while. It may come out slowly as you start to recalibrate and think about the experiences you had and the kind of danger that you put yourself in to get to the airport, where people were shooting in the air near you. You saw people travel for on, people breaking limbs, people getting just pushed and more or less whipped, right?

Fatema Hosseini

It's funny because that day, I was trying to calm my mom who was on her way coming back to Kabul. At one point, I don't remember whether I was at office or I was on my way to office. She called me and she was so stressed and she was crying. She literally asked me to wear long dress and I was laughing. Deep in my heart, I was like, "Okay. My mom is worried," but I was laughing. I was like, "Okay. Why she's asking me to wear long dress?" Because I was wearing jeans, and again, I'm saying, I could not believe that the capital city could fall this fast. So she arrived three or four hours passed. And it was because we could not concentrate on working so I told my colleagues that I'm going to leave office. So usually, I would leave office either by walking, walking alone or with a friend and then get a transport, public transport, and then go back home.

But that day, my colleague told me that, "Oh, so your dress is short. The Taliban has already entered the city. You don't have any male members of your family accompanying you. So you either get a taxi or let me or let any one of us to accompany you back home." I didn't feel good about that. Maybe that was so common. Maybe that was so basic, but I didn't feel good about it because it was the moment that I feared of losing my freedom. I feared of losing my independence or whatever I was trying to build out of myself. I did not listen to them, but then they were so worried about me and it was so obvious. They were not talking selfishly, but it was just the concern of me reaching back home safely, right?

So, I tried to get out with a colleague. We walked on the street. That morning, the same street, you could see so many women with different colorful dresses, but it was emptied. It was the weekend and people, from people, I mean, men, they were looking at me as if like I'm crazy or I'm walking to on the city naked. I mean, they were like, "Why? Why are you here?" I mean, it's such a great question on their eyes I could see and it was shocking for me, but we get into public transport and we get back home, and my mom was... She hugged me and she cried.

Kim Hjelmgaard

She must have very vivid memories in front of the Taliban, whereas you were just six, seven years old when the U.S. invasion essentially ousted them, right?

Fatema Hosseini

Yeah.

Kim Hjelmgaard

Did she share any of her experiences with you in terms of things she went through or...

Fatema Hosseini

No. When I was born, it was 1994. It was just the beginning of the Taliban taking over the country and they were all left for Iran. They immigrated to Iran and they were there till 2003 and then we came back to Afghanistan. So, she doesn't remember any of the things that the Taliban have done, I think so, or maybe she never shared head experience as we talked, right?

Kim Hjelmgaard

So as we're taping this, USA Today is obviously trying to get you over to the United States. We're here in Ukraine. Like many other Afghan journalists, thinkers, academics, civil society people, people with connection to U.S. military, translators, contractors, everyone's been trying to get them out. Most of them are not going directly to the United States. But as I said, as we're taping this we're very much hoping to get you there. What do you want to do there? I know you're a journalist and you obviously write for us, so I know what you will be doing, but what's your ambitions in a place like the United States, which you've never been to?

Fatema Hosseini

I don't think of the country where I'm heading to. I'm thinking of how to help people. I don't want to be a nationalist, because I never say that I belong to Afghanistan specifically. I belong to Iran. I belong to Bangladesh or I belong to Ukraine. For me, I think home is where I feel safe, where I feel comfortable, where I feel happy to live, right? And that's what matters to me. So I don't think of the country that I'm heading to, but I think of how to help people, especially right now, it doesn't matter which country, because there are different countries coming to Afghanistan. They have been to Afghanistan trying to help people. I mean, they took a large number or maybe almost all the educated people, educated, I mean, those who were working, those who were independent, those who were making a life that would matter to them to the most by working at the government, by working with NGOs, by working with international organizations, right?

I cannot say all of them because I know I can estimate how many of them are still trapped in the country, but I can say majority of them are evacuated from Afghanistan getting into different countries. So I try to maybe use my skills of being the voices of them, because a country like Afghanistan, I mean, we, as citizens, we could predict that there would be war going on in Afghanistan between the Taliban and the government, but we could not predict or we could not expect the country would fall into the Taliban this quick. So I want to be the voices of those who are already outside the country. And of course, I can use my contacts inside the country who are just still trapped.

Kim Hjelmgaard

Yeah. Just to bring it back to your experiences over the last few days. I mean, we were just been discussing amongst ourselves just how in the week in the run up to the fall of Kabul, I was planning to go on vacation for a couple of weeks. We were planning a story, a feature story around, okay, what happens to the arts and music and culture and education if and when eventually the Taliban takes over? Because it certainly looked like it was going that way, but thought we had three months, six months, maybe a year. We just didn't know. And then, of course, everything just accelerated extremely quickly and we realized that we couldn't do the story. In fact, we had to find a way for you to get out of Kabul, right? Just the last few days you've been filling me in about some of the things that you had to do, burn all your papers, any kind of trace, because your house got searched that could connect you to the Taliban, IDs, whatever, journalism certificate, all that stuff.

Yeah, I was just hoping that you could give a bit more detail for people who aren't going to hear that side just about some of the things that you had to do to prepare to leave not just, "I got to get back together," but you had to say goodbye to your parents, to your 18-year-old brother you're very close with and one-year-old baby sister. How did you do that? Because thinking you may not ever see them again.

Fatema Hosseini

It's not easy, but I had to because there were so many rumors about the Taliban searching houses or maybe some of them were fact. We don't know. So the day I received a call from you asking me that whether I would be able to leave the country in that day, it could be several hours later. I was thinking literally that, "Okay. If that flight does not happen, I'm going to stay with my family no matter what," because my father had served the country's national army for 11 years. His life was more in danger than my life, right? I was just a journalist and I was trying to get out of the country because I did not want to lose my freedom. I did not want to stay at home because I had so many plans in my mind for my life.

Kim Hjelmgaard

In Afghanistan?

Fatema Hosseini

In Afghanistan. Exactly. Most of the times when I tried to talk to my friends, we were argumenting over me staying back home or leaving the country because I was not used to... I usually would tell my friend that I'm not used to Afghan people, though I, myself, is an Afghan, but in back of my head, I was trying to make plans of staying in the country because I was enjoying the life I was leaving. So after I received your call, I went back home and I tried to pack my stuffs. I realized that I have a small suitcase and maybe around 80 books of different languages, and most of them were in Farsi and English, of course. On my room's wall, I still have a picture of it. There were my pictures with my friends that I had taken and I was pasting it on the wall. I was trying to-

Kim Hjelmgaard

You mean like little photos that you just-

Fatema Hosseini

Exactly. A corner of memories.

Kim Hjelmgaard

Yeah. Yeah.

Fatema Hosseini

But then my mom was so worried and my sister called me, she's in Canada and she called me crying that I have to burn those pictures, all the documents that I have. Me and my sister, we were trying to get from different organizations through going through different courses, trainings, et cetera. So the documents-

Kim Hjelmgaard

All evidence of your education.

Fatema Hosseini

Exactly. Certificates.

Kim Hjelmgaard

Yes.

Fatema Hosseini

She was telling me to burn them all. It was not easy. I put down all the pictures. My mom was crying. She was like, "Don't burn those pictures. You can take it with you." But then again, my sister was saying that if the Taliban checks her suitcase, she's going to be gone, right? Without getting up road, she will be somewhere or she might be dead, right? So I burned all the pictures, but books, I could not burn them. Documents, I could not burn them. So the books, I called one of my friends and I was telling him that, "Can you take the books with you?" He came and took all my books with him. But for documents, I took it with me on a suitcase. So that day, I went to the airport. On the way, I was just worried about the documents, my cell phone, because I received a message that please do not show your cell phone if the Taliban asked you to.

Kim Hjelmgaard

Who sent you that message, just a friend or...

Fatema Hosseini

No, a security source.

Kim Hjelmgaard

Okay.

Fatema Hosseini

A security source. So he told me that not to show my cell phone or to delete every single data I have in my cell phone, especially if I have any foreign contacts, I have to delete it. But my phone, there was not just one contact. There were maybe around hundreds of, like 150 of them. Most of my friends are foreigners and I cannot delete their numbers, right?

Kim Hjelmgaard

If you delete my number, then I guess we're not sitting here.

Fatema Hosseini

Exactly. So I could not do it. So I took my phone with me without deleting any data. I took my documents in my backpack and we were heading to airport. Once we reached there, I received a call from a Ukrainian force, who's supposed to pick me up. He said that the Taliban did not allow him to land on Kabul and he went back to Pakistan. So he asked me to go back home and not to get out until I receive his call.

Kim Hjelmgaard

Yeah. We had our own little plan, in case I didn't hear from you, what you should do. I have to say, you were quite, I thought, was being overcautious sometimes because you're just used to that, right? You're used to living and working in a country, where yes, the Taliban was there. They weren't in power, but there was an element around, right? In retrospect, do you think that you did put yourself in danger by going to meet Taliban militants or...

Fatema Hosseini

No. No. Okay. Okay. There are three things that I want to share. The day Kabul has fallen to Taliban, I went to office and came back. The next day, my mom cried and she did not allow me to go to office. But the day after, because that day, it was one Monday, but I thought it's Friday because Friday is weekend there, so I thought it's Friday and I could not get out of the house. It was so weird for me, because usually on the weekend I would still be out. There wasn't a day that I would spend at home. Sometimes I would miss staying at home because I wanted to sleep, but then I was like, "Okay. I do have enough time to sleep, but I have to meet this friend. I have to meet that person." That day, the whole day I was at home and I thought that I'm so depressed that I cannot wake up. The next day, I told my mom that I'm going to be out. She allowed me to be out, but with her hijab. So it was a very, very, very long hijab.

Kim Hjelmgaard

What day is this? What day is this now?

Fatema Hosseini

Tuesday.

Kim Hjelmgaard

It's Tuesday. Right.

Fatema Hosseini

Two days after the Taliban took over Kabul.

Kim Hjelmgaard

Right.

Fatema Hosseini

Yeah. My colleague, he came after me. He took a taxi and then we both went together to office. He was not used to wearing Afghani, we call it perahan tunban for men, but he was wearing it. We were just joking. I was like, "Oh, you look good on that." And then he was like, "You should not wear that hijab," because I, myself, wasn't feeling comfortable wearing that, right? So we went to office and I saw my female colleague. She was dressing up the same as she used to wear and was like, "Wow." She looked at me and I hated myself because of wearing all those dresses, which I didn't want to wear.

I was like, "How could you come to office like this?" She was like, "If the Taliban wants to kill me because of my dress, let them kill me because it's the freedom I have. I don't want to lose it." She was so brave and I thought that, "Okay. Maybe I'm just overcautious,' and I disliked it, but it was just because, I mean, most part of it was because of my parents. They were so worried and I didn't want them to worry about me. That's the first thing.

The second thing is my mom, the day I left for airport, I remember asking her that, "Are you afraid of the Taliban?" We just had a very normal conversation. She was like, "No, they're humans and I'm not afraid of them. They're so wild, they're so violent, but I'm not afraid of them and they should not do anything to me because I'm wearing hijabs. I'm completely according to whatever they want, especially when it comes to dress up, so they should not do anything to me." I was like, "Okay." I just took the first sentence of her, they're the same humans as we are, right? But why this human have to be so violent, so wild, because on the way to the airport, I could see them. I could see the guys who were the same age as me, like 25 to 27, but they were crazy about opening fires on people. They were crazy to beat people to death.

How could you do that? How could you behave like that, right? Maybe you are receiving orders from your commander, but just think for a second, how can you beat a person to death? The women beside me that day when I was going to airport, one of the Taliban, when he wanted to lash either mistakenly or intentionally, he just beat her and her dress was torn. I could see her flesh. He tried to be careless, but he couldn't. I'm sure the Taliban who beat people to death, who were not used to beat, but they receive orders, I'm sure they cannot get a proper sleep. Why do you need to do that? We don't know.

Kim Hjelmgaard

Yeah. Yeah. So just to come back to what we were talking about a little bit earlier-

Fatema Hosseini

Sorry. It's so out the point.

Kim Hjelmgaard

No, no, it's your story. You need to talk about it in a way that you need to talk about it. Your family is currently soon, we hope, on route to Kyiv in Ukraine. They're inside the airport in Kabul. They're safe. They were along with about almost 50 other people, essentially helped extracted, whatever word you want to use, to get inside the gates in the airport by Ukrainian special forces. You were telling me a little bit earlier that your parents and your brother's only 18, that they... I don't know how much time they've spent outside the country. I don't know how their English is. This might be somewhat of a different transition for them than someone like you who are cosmopolitan. You've got one degree. You're working towards another hopefully, right? How do you think they're going to fit in wherever they end up? And we don't even know where they're going to end up.

Fatema Hosseini

So my parents, they spent, I would say, half their lives in Iran. They share the same culture, language. I don't know whether to say same or similar culture or language as people in Afghanistan. They have been to Pakistan. So in terms of-

Kim Hjelmgaard

Have they been to Europe at all?

Fatema Hosseini

No. No.

Kim Hjelmgaard

United States?

Fatema Hosseini

No.

Kim Hjelmgaard

No. Asia? No? Never left the Middle East region? Yeah.

Fatema Hosseini

Yeah, exactly. This is the first time coming here. So in terms of culture, I think it would not be that difficult, especially for my parents to get adjusted because they were not in Afghan. As I'm saying, they were not in Afghanistan not most of their lives, but they were not in Afghanistan since the very beginning. It's not the first time for them to get to travel to another country.

Kim Hjelmgaard

Yeah. They have lived in a different country. Yeah.

Fatema Hosseini

Exactly. But in terms of language, they may face difficulties because my parents cannot speak English. Only my brother can speak English and I-

Kim Hjelmgaard

He's good at it. During the traction operation that took place last night, your brother... I mean, you and I were essentially watching it in real time. As various people were orchestrating their removal, we were all in this WhatsApp chat, watching it in real time, seeing what people were seeing, seeing the photos, seeing the commanders go here, do this. And then, of course, the people that are trying to leave are saying, "We can't go here. There's Taliban here. They're pushing us along," et cetera, et cetera. But it was really interesting because it was your brother who's only 18 who raised his hand a little bit and started talking to the military people who were helping them escape. I thought his written English was quite good actually.

Fatema Hosseini

Thank you. But he has to find his way out. I mean, there are no other option left for them, right? He has to help my parents out. He has to help himself out, right? I think he has been giving out his best that he could do. But yeah, I think they have a long way to go.

Claire Thronton

Fatema's parents and little brother and sister made it safely to Ukraine shortly after this interview took the place. Fatema made it to the United States on September 11th. Although her home has been taken from her, her voice hasn't. She continues reporting. You can get more from Fatema and Kim in an in-depth story I've linked to. I've also included an article from USA Today's editor in chief Nicole Carroll that details how our newsroom coordinated efforts to get Fatema out.

