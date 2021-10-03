CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Reassures Hakim Ziyech & Kai Havertz After Chelsea Droppings vs Southampton

By Matt Debono
 7 days ago

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea aren't angry at duo Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz after they were dropped from the squad during their win over Southampton in the Premier League.

The Chelsea boss made five changes to his side on Saturday as they ran out 3-1 winners against the Saints.

Tuchel's men had lost their previous two to Manchester City and Juventus and wanted a reaction from his team to end the run of defeats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAvbQ_0cFekQue00
SIPA USA

Havertz and Ziyech were noticeably poor in Turin and were subsequently dropped and not used at all on Saturday against Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

It was a lesson for the duo. Standards slipping won't be tolerated by Tuchel at a club like Chelsea.

But Tuchel insists isn't angry at the pair and will support them to build up their form to become decisive for the Blues once again.

"We always try to do our best to get the players in the best shape but at some point, after a lot of chances, we have to admit that Kai and Hakim are not in their very best shape," said Tuchel post-match.

"That may not even be their fault it's just like this at the moment. They struggle at the moment to be decisive. But we had a period after pre-season when Kai and Hakim were very decisive for us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14B8ET_0cFekQue00
SIPA USA

"Hakim was a key player throughout our preparation and in his first game against Villarreal in the Super Cup. Kai also delivered the assist for Hakim's goal.

"They have maybe lost a bit of belief, confidence, whatever. We will not stop trying to boost them. Nobody is angry at them and nobody has major concerns, but we have to pay attention to the actual form."

The Chelsea squad will now separate as they head off to their respective national camps for the international break. Tuchel's side next play on October 16 away to league new-boys Brentford.

More Chelsea Coverage

