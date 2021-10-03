Kehoe Rodgers: Times, and bulbs, they are a changin’

I knew when I was pregnant with him that Matthew would be born with an extra chromosome, which resulted in a diagnosis of Down syndrome. I was prepared for more of the hurdles we would face, both at his birth and throughout his life. I was prepared to take things a little slower this time around. With the older two, it seemed like I was always reaching for that next milestone, looking for that next box I could check off. So, with this little guy, I was prepared and happy to savor each milestone, to experience life with him, rather than rush through it.