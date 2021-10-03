CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a proactive approach to wildfire season

By Gail Ellis
Enid News and Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 wildfire season is here, and while fires rage out west, Oklahomans also need to stay alert. Oklahoma’s official wildfire season runs from November through March when plant life and vegetation lay dormant across the prairie. March is historically the state’s windiest month of the year, but with most counties currently in a drought, drier air and lower humidity levels could fuel a fire across Oklahoma’s parched landscape at any moment.

