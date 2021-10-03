CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei wins first London Marathon

Santa Maria Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Opting for the London Marathon over the defense of her New York title next month paid off for Joyciline Jepkosgei after the Kenyan won on her debut in the British capital on Sunday. Jepkosgei won in two hours, 17 minutes, 43 seconds — making her the seventh...

santamariatimes.com

