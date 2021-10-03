Bridgewater College football team's losing streak grows to 3 games

WINCHESTER — Shenandoah rallied from 24 points down as the Bridgewater College football team fell 34-27 on the road Saturday night. With the game tied 27-27 after the Hornets had evened the contest up with the program's all-time largest comeback, the Eagles were driving to potentially set up the winning field goal attempt for freshman Jackson Hendren- who had made long-distance kicks in each of the past two games.