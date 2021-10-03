Watch now: 3 protests addressing abortion converge at state Capitol

Three separate marches — all tackling different elements of the abortion debate — filled Capitol Square with thousands of people Saturday afternoon. A group of individuals chanting "abortion is a human right, not just for the cis(gender) and white," led the charge up State Street, while a larger group, attendees of the "Bans Off Our Bodies" march trailed about a block behind. At the Capitol, the two groups were met by the tail end of a march organized by Pro Life Wisconsin.