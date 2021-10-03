CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan | Mansoor Adayfi: Detainee #441, lost and found at Guantanamo

By Amy Goodman
Eureka Times-Standard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuantanamo Bay, located on the southern tip of Cuba, is home to the notorious U.S. military prison known as “Gitmo,” where 779 men have been held, most without charge, and brutalized over the past 20 years. One of these prisoners, Yemeni-born Mansoor Adayfi, or Detainee #441, was held for 14 years, until 2016. He is now living in exile in Serbia, where the U.S. forced him to relocate despite having no connection to the country. Adayfi’s memoir has just been published. In it, he describes the horror of Guantanamo, and how he and his fellow prisoners maintained their sanity, built solidarity, and survived.

