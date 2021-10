ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — A United Nations tally obtained by the Associated Press on Monday shows that the number of migrants rounded up in Libya’s unprecedented crackdown has exceeded 5,000 people. That includes 215 children and over 540 women. The U.N. says at least 30 of those detainees were pregnant. The crackdown began Friday in the western town of Gargaresh and surrounding areas. The U.N. says a migrant was shot dead and at least 15 others injured during the raids. The migrants were taken to three detention centers in the capital of Tripoli. Libyan authorities say they have launched a security operation against illegal migration and drug trafficking.

