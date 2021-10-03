CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

BepiColombo Captures Stunning Mercury Images During Close Gravity Assist Flyby

By European Space Agency (ESA)
scitechdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission has captured its first views of its destination planet Mercury as it swooped past in a close gravity assist flyby last night. The closest approach took place at 23:34 UTC on October 1, 2021, at an altitude of 199 km from the planet’s surface. Images from the spacecraft’s monitoring cameras, along with scientific data from a number of instruments, were collected during the encounter. The images were already downloaded over the course of Saturday morning, and a selection of first impressions are presented here.

