BepiColombo Captures Stunning Mercury Images During Close Gravity Assist Flyby

If you look frequently at satellite imagery or astronaut photography, you have probably noticed bright patches of light that can make certain bodies of water gleam with unusual color. (If not, look at these examples in the waters around Cape Cod and the Lesser Antilles, as well as rivers in Brazil.) That gleam is caused by sunglint, an optical phenomenon that occurs when sunlight reflects off the surface of water at the same angle that a satellite sensor views it. The result is a mirror-like specular reflection of sunlight off the water and back at the satellite sensor or astronaut.

