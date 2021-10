Detroit-style pizza is easy to find in SF. But for some of the best, head straight to Joyride Pizza. They have fresh, creative toppings like pineapple and Brussels sprouts, perfectly caramelized crusts, and pizza dough that stays airy and light underneath everything. The menu at Joyride also has a few pre-made combos, like the “Meatzza” with bacon, pepperoni, and sausage, or you can build your own. Don’t be surprised if you want to drink up their slightly sweet house-made marinara with a straw.

