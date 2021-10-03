Twin Cedars Sports Week Ahead
It is a busy week ahead for Twin Cedars Volleyball, Cross Country, and Football this week. The volleyball squad travels to Meskwaki Settlement on Monday then heads to Orient-Macksburg on Thursday to round out their week. Cross Country will travel to Honey Creek Resort State Park for a meet hosted by Centerville. Rylee Dunkin, who is currently ranked 8th in the latest Iowa Track Coaches Association class 1A poll. Football will round out the week with a scheduled game at home against Woodward Academy. The Knights have been ravaged by COVID-19 for the past couple of weeks and have had to forfeit their last two games including this past Friday to Melcher-Dallas.www.kniakrls.com
