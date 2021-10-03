Twin Cedars Sports Week Ahead

A famous network sports announcer always says “That’s why they play the game.” For the Twin Cedars Football Squad, who are heavy underdogs to Montezuma tonight, Coach Cam Parker is taking that line to heart. The Sabers know who they are up against. One of the best, if not the best quarterback and all around player in the state, Eddie Burgess. Burgess has 17 touchdown passes this season and is basically the engine that powers the Braves. Along with 17 touchdowns through the air, he has rushed for 20 more, been on the receiving end for three, and even has a pick six, a total of 41. Sabers Coach Cam Parker hopes Burgess and Montezuma have a bad night, and his players catch lighting in a bottle.

MONTEZUMA, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO