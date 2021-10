It’s been 110 years since the RMS Titanic was launched in Belfast, but the ill-fated cruise liner is still setting new records—by proxy, at least. An authentic 1:200 replica of the famous ship is now one of the longest and largest Lego models ever released. Comprised from some 9,090 pieces, it spans more than 4.5 feet from tip to tail. That’s obviously quite a bit smaller than the actual 883-foot vessel, but impressive nonetheless. The Titanic model is second only to the Lego Art World Map. This is technically Lego’s biggest set and features 11,695 pieces that connect to create a giant...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO