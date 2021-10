Baking shows seem to be en vogue lately. One of the biggest baking phenomenons is "The Great British Baking Off," which, as Spoon University points out, has fans swooning for several reasons. But "Nailed It!" fans seem to match that enthusiasm, with Slate calling it a "radically kind show to cure what ails you." The show features comedian Nicole Byers and famous chocolatier Jacques Torres as they host bakers with low skill sets through several challenges in which they must re-create some pretty wild desserts inspired by terrible re-creations posted to Pinterest. Not only has the show sparked a cult following, but it has branched beyond the U.S. and even beyond the screen.

