CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police: 8 shell casings found near Cherry Hill West football stadium

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are searching for suspect or suspects responsible for firing shots feet away from a high school football game. Prosecutors say the incident happened Friday evening near Fulton and Weld Streets, which is close to Cherry Hill West’s football stadium.

connecticut.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Police: 3 teens stabbed on Near West Side during brawl

CHICAGO — Three teens were stabbed Tuesday afternoon during a brawl on the Near West Side. Just after 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of West Adams Avenue on the report of a fight. Police said 10 to 15 people were fighting each other near Chicago Bulls College...
CHICAGO, IL
foxbaltimore.com

2 women injured in Cherry Hill shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in south Baltimore's Cherry Hill area. That makes for six people shot in the city so far today. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Spelman Road a little after 6 p.m. They found two 32-year-old women suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

Boy Shot In East St. Paul Alley, Where Police Found 15 Bullet Shells

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A boy is expected to survive after he was shot on St. Paul’s east side late Thursday afternoon. A witness told police they heard 15 to 20 gunshots at about 4:20 p.m. on the 500 block of Sims Avenue, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. They also saw two males flee the scene in an SUV. Investigators later found 15 shell casings in a nearby alley. (credit: CBS) The young victim, who is only described by police as a juvenile, later showed up at Regions Hospital. Police are still investigating, and say no one is in custody.   More On WCCO.com: Investigation Underway After Body Found In Bloomington As Many As Half A Million Shipping Containers Could Be Waiting Off Ports Of LA, Long Beach 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out 'We Have Folks Working 100-Hour Workweeks': Minnesota's Long-Term Care Facilities Reach Critically Low Staffing
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shell Casings#High School Football#Cherry
WFMJ.com

Police find 18 shell casings after shooting outside Warren bar

Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Warren bar early Monday. Callers told 9-1-1 dispatchers they heard several shots fired around West Market Street and Nevada Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found 18 shell casings from at least two different weapons in the parking...
WARREN, OH
nbc15.com

Multiple buildings hit with gunfire, eight shell casings found on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers discovered multiple buildings were hit with gunfire and also found eight shell casings Friday evening on Madison’s west side. At about 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Theresa Terrace after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Callers also reported seeing a car leaving the area following the shots fired.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Police: Woman shot, injured while sitting in vehicle in Farmingville

A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle was shot in Farmingville Friday afternoon, police say. Suffolk police say the incident happened at the intersection of Granny and Horseblock roads. Police say the woman, 24, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives ask anyone with information to...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre Police investigate assault case in Sherman Hills

WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Police are investigating an assault in the area of Coal Street yesterday- Police say when a victim and a friend arrived in Sherman Hills when they were confronted by a known suspect. The group allegedly became involved in a physical dispute and the victim...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WVNews

Police: Man wanted in 3 Maryland deaths found in West Virginia

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — A man wanted in the killings of three people in Maryland has been arrested in West Virginia, police announced Friday. West Virginia State Police arrested Jeffrey Burnham, 46, who was wanted in the death of an 83-year-old woman in Cumberland and the shooting deaths of his his brother and sister-in-law in Ellicott City, according to Howard County and Cumberland police. Burnham was spotted on the side of a road in Davis, West Virginia, with his brother's stolen red Chevrolet Corvette and was arrested without incident, police said. Burnham is being held pending an extradition hearing.
MARYLAND STATE
News 12

Yonkers police make arrest in 2020 homicide case

Yonkers police have made an arrest in an unsolved killing case from 2020. Jonathan Planas was taken into custody this week at a home on Hawthorne Avenue and is facing several charges including second-degree murder. A 20-year-old man was shot on Lawrence Street on Oct. 10, 2020. Police say at...
YONKERS, NY
Washington Post

Woman fatally shot in D.C. had obtained protective order against suspect

A woman who was fatally shot in the District on Thursday morning had three days prior obtained a protective order to keep her ex-boyfriend away, according to authorities who said the order had not been served before that man allegedly killed her. Sheriff’s deputies in Prince George’s County, where the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy