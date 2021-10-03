Police: 8 shell casings found near Cherry Hill West football stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A boy is expected to survive after he was shot on St. Paul’s east side late Thursday afternoon. A witness told police they heard 15 to 20 gunshots at about 4:20 p.m. on the 500 block of Sims Avenue, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. They also saw two males flee the scene in an SUV. Investigators later found 15 shell casings in a nearby alley. (credit: CBS) The young victim, who is only described by police as a juvenile, later showed up at Regions Hospital. Police are still investigating, and say no one is in custody. More On WCCO.com: Investigation Underway After Body Found In Bloomington As Many As Half A Million Shipping Containers Could Be Waiting Off Ports Of LA, Long Beach 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out 'We Have Folks Working 100-Hour Workweeks': Minnesota's Long-Term Care Facilities Reach Critically Low Staffing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO