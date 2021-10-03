CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Millville NJ Police Look to Identify Assault By Auto Suspect

By Joe Kelly
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Millville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they want to talk to about an Assault By Auto case. Police aren't saying much about the incident other than it happened at a business on 2nd Street. Police have released a photo of the suspect and of...

rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Suspect identified after stolen Montgomery police vehicle crashes on I-65

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified the suspect who was taken into custody after allegedly stealing one of the department’s police units and leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase. Brandon Bazzell, 36, is now charged with first and second-degree theft of property, as well as...
MONTGOMERY, AL
q13fox.com

Auburn Police seek help identifying suspects who burglarized Goodwill

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police need help identifying two people accused of burglarizing a Goodwill store. Authorities say the two people pictured in this surveillance video burglarized the Auburn Goodwill, located near Auburn Way and 17th Street. Anyone with information on the burglary or the suspects is urged to call...
AUBURN, WA
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Police identify standoff suspect as man with lengthy criminal history

DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth Police Department has identified the suspect in Friday's seven-hour standoff as a man with a lengthy criminal history. Cody Lee Walker-Nelson, 30, from Duluth was arrested Friday after allegedly committing multiple crimes around the Twin Ports and eventually barricading himself inside a Spirit Valley neighborhood apartment building while negotiating with police.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millville#Police#Restaurants#Snake#Pets
KTUL

Broken Arrow police seek help identifying suspected porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected porch pirate. The incident happened on Sept. 20, near 121st and Elm, where the suspect is seen walking onto the victim's porch, and then taking a package that contained a family heirloom worth around $1,000.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
New Jersey 101.5

Police share sketch of suspect after armed rape in NJ state park

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — The public has been asked to help locate a man said to be responsible for an armed rape on near a state park trail last week. A woman was walking on a path in the area of Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park on Tuesday between 4:30 and 5 p.m., when a man forced her at gunpoint to another location where she was sexually assaulted, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

McAllen police looking for theft suspect

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public to help locate a theft suspect. The theft happened on Saturday night near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and McColl Road in McAllen. A description of the suspect was not released, however, they left in a dark-colored Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, single […]
MCALLEN, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Police identify three suspects in Laredo high school shooting threat

Three suspects were identified in the United South High School shooting threat earlier this week, UISD Chief of Police Ray Garner said Friday. He explained the investigation is still ongoing as more information is being gathered in an effort to narrow it down to one suspect. As of Friday morning,...
LAREDO, TX
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: On Friday, September 24, 2021, at about 3:58 AM, at 1520 Tremont Street, the above-pictured individual assaulted a security officer with a small knife or syringe. The suspect is a white male, 35-45 years old, 6 feet tall, medium build, and long light brown hair. Detectives assigned...
BOSTON, MA
13abc.com

Police release images of felonious assault suspect, vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have released images of a suspect wanted in a stabbing at the Circle K on Haverhill and the vehicle he was driving at the time. Police were called to the gas station just after 12:30 a.m. on September 18. They found the victim sitting on the ground in front of the doors, applying pressure to stab wounds on his abdomen and neck. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
yaktrinews.com

Kennewick Police looking for fraud suspects

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for help identifying these two women who, police said, allegedly used a stolen card to take $1000 in total over multiple transactions. Police said if you recognize these two women, please submit an anonymous tip to www.kpdtips.com or call the non-emergency...
KENNEWICK, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police ask the public’s help in identifying and locating rape suspect

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Bellingham Police Detective Division is seeking the public’s help in identifying a rape suspect. Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News that Bellingham Police investigated a sexual assault which occurred in the middle of August in the Byron Avenue area. They are looking for information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspect in that crime.
BELLINGHAM, WA
CBS Minnesota

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Menards Armed Robbery Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — West St. Paul investigators say they’re seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in an apparent armed robbery. Police say the incident happened Tuesday at about 4:30 a.m. An employee had shown up to open up the building, and was confronted by someone who was already in the store with a handgun. The man demanded money and left with what police described as a “small amount” of cash. Police say that the suspect was wearing a white ball cap, a blue pullover and brown shoes with white soles. He had glasses on and a black face mask, but a white beard was shown beneath the bottom of the mask. (credit: West St. Paul Police) Anyone with any tips is asked to contact the police department at 651-552-4200.   More On WCCO.com: Proctor High School Football Season Canceled Due To Student Misconduct Allegations Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1 Charges Accuse Susan B. Anthony Davis Of Blacking Out On Meth, Alcohol Before Fatally Stabbing Angela Huntington Are People Angrier Nowadays? And What Can We Do To Manage It?
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
KELOLAND TV

Police searching for suspect involved in gas station assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating an assault at a gas station where a gun was fired. It happened just before 5 Thursday morning near 6th and Cleveland. The victim was outside and told police there was another man on a four-wheeler driving recklessly in the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
898
Followers
2K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy