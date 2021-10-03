Millville NJ Police Look to Identify Assault By Auto Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — West St. Paul investigators say they’re seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in an apparent armed robbery. Police say the incident happened Tuesday at about 4:30 a.m. An employee had shown up to open up the building, and was confronted by someone who was already in the store with a handgun. The man demanded money and left with what police described as a “small amount” of cash. Police say that the suspect was wearing a white ball cap, a blue pullover and brown shoes with white soles. He had glasses on and a black face mask, but a white beard was shown beneath the bottom of the mask. (credit: West St. Paul Police) Anyone with any tips is asked to contact the police department at 651-552-4200. More On WCCO.com: Proctor High School Football Season Canceled Due To Student Misconduct Allegations Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1 Charges Accuse Susan B. Anthony Davis Of Blacking Out On Meth, Alcohol Before Fatally Stabbing Angela Huntington Are People Angrier Nowadays? And What Can We Do To Manage It?

WEST SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO