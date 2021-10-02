CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ligue 1: Rennes stun PSG - Messi's first defeat since moving to France

BBC
 8 days ago

So, PSG's winning start in Ligue 1 comes to an end at the hands of Rennes. You can find the report over here. That's all from me for now though. Thanks for joining!. Not a bad record for Rennes boss Bruno Genesio. That's his fourth victory over PSG. His side...

www.bbc.co.uk

AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
CBS Sports

Rennes vs. PSG: Ligue 1 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Paris Saint-Germain visit Stade Rennais on Sunday before heading off for the international break, and Mauricio Pochettino's men come into this one off the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League at Parc des Princes. Lionel Messi is finally on the scoresheet in Paris, and facing Rennes away is arguably one of the toughest domestic tests so far for PSG, who still have a 100% winning record this Ligue 1 season.
Kansas City Star

Messi’s 1st PSG goal helps beat City; Sheriff stuns Madrid

Lionel Messi scored his first Paris Saint-German goal and Luxembourg midfielder Sébastien Thill struck late for newcomer Sheriff to stun 13-time champion Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. Messi’s brilliant strike capped a 2-0 win for PSG over fellow big spender Manchester City in what was a repeat...
90min.com

PSG predicted lineup vs Rennes - Ligue 1

Mauricio Pochettino and Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to continue their astonishing start to the Ligue 1 this season when they face Rennes. The Parisians have won all eight of the opening league fixtures, scoring a whopping 22 goals - eight more than any other team - while not even really looking at their best yet.
firstsportz.com

Ligue 1: Rennes vs PSG player ratings as PSG get humbled by a solid Rennes performance

Rennes got a resounding 2-0 victory against the star-studded PSG side which, in the day, looked very poor. Rennes were better in every aspect in the first half although PSG enjoyed more of the ball. PSG had zero shots on target as goals from Laborde and Tait sealed the win for Rennes and gave PSG their first defeat of the season.Rennes were the team dominating the initial minutes of the first half in terms of chances, but PSG grew into the game gradually.
ESPN

PSG suffer shock Rennes loss as Messi misses target again

Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat of the season when they were beaten 2-0 at Stade Rennais on Sunday, as Lionel Messi's search for a first league goal continued. Rennes won thanks to goals by Gaetan Laborde and Flavian Tait on each side of the interval to end PSG's eight-game winning run in the league.
primenewsghana.com

Ligue 1: Kamaldeen stars as Stade Rennes end PSG unbeaten run

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana was in superb form for Stade Rennes as they ended PSG's unbeaten start in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Rennes who are winless in their last five Ligue 1 games finally brought joy to their fans by picking the maximum points on Sunday. Kamaldeen assisted one of...
KIMT

Lionel Messi suffers first defeat as a PSG player as Rennes stages surprise

Paris Saint-Germain slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat against Rennes Sunday, bringing its perfect start to the new Ligue 1 season to an end. The Parisians had won all eight of its league games before traveling to mid-table Rennes but failed to register a single shot on target in the match, despite Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all playing from the start.
goal.com

Ghana's Sulemana with an assist as Rennes condemn off-colour PSG

The former league champions struggled as they went down to their rivals inspired by the African star. Ghana's winger Kamaldeen Sulemana recorded an assist as Rennes defeated PSG 2-0 in a Ligue 1 encounter at Roazhon Park on Sunday. Sulemana's side registered the victory as Gaetan Laborde scored late in...
Fresno Bee

Rennes beats PSG 2-0 to hand league leader its 1st defeat

Rennes scored just before and after the break to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on Sunday and hand the runaway league leader its first defeat of the season. Gaetan Laborde put Rennes ahead on the stroke of halftime after PSG star Lionel Messi had hit the crossbar with a free kick in the 31st minute. Laborde turned provider in the 46th for midfielder Flavien Tait.
Sporting News

Rennes vs. PSG result: Messi & friends suffer first loss of Ligue 1 season

PSG's winning streak is over. Rennes handed the Parisian club its first league loss of the season with a 2-0 home win that halted PSG's season-opening Ligue 1 winning streak at eight matches. PSG, which stays in first place in Ligue 1, started its four brightest attacking stars, but they couldn't make a difference on the day.
