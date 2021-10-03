CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OVERTIME OUTDOORS: LDWF’s action gives us 4 more snapper, 7 days in a new season

By DON SHOOPMAN don.shoopman@daily-iberian.com
Daily Iberian
 7 days ago

Thanksgiving and Christmas came early for Teche Area outdoorsmen who love to tap the red snapper population in this part of the Gulf of Mexico. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries gave them a huge gift recently when it announced the daily recreational red snapper creel limit will double to four fish per person and the tasty reef fish can be caught seven days a week until further notice. That won’t be so easy for boats in the hurricane-ravaged southeast part of the state but it’s a godsend for boats that leave out of Morgan City and Cypremort Point, among other access points in southwest Louisiana.

