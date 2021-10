It’s a battle between No. 1 overall draft pick quarterbacks as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football. Under first-year head coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence and the Jaguars have struggled so far this season, going 0-3 out of the gate as this year’s top draft pick looks to right the ship in Jacksonville. On the other side, Burrow has worked his way back from an ACL tear that ended his rookie season early to establish a connection with rookie receiver (and former college teammate Ja’Marr Chase) to propel Cincinnati to a 2-1 start.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO