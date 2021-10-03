UNL’s annual BugFest event goes virtual this year

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Entomology will host its first-ever 2021 Virtual BugFest from Oct. 10-24. The online event is designed to create a comfortable space for families and friends to learn about insects and science through family-oriented activities. Attendees can learn about bee biology, learn how to draw insects, view Nebraska insects, see insects with a blacklight and participate in at-home, hands-on activities. All activities and videos were created by entomology students, faculty and staff.