Sure Signs You May Have Dementia, According to the CDC

By Alek Korab
 7 days ago
Shutterstock

It can be scary, to not trust your own mind, and that's the betrayal sufferers of dementia feel every day—and there are many of them. "Of those at least 65 years of age, there" are "projected to be nearly 14 million by 2060," says the CDC. "Because dementia is a general term, its symptoms can vary widely from person to person. People with dementia have problems with" the following symptoms you're about to read about. See what the CDC says—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

You May Have Memory Issues

iStock

"Dementia is not a specific disease but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities," says the CDC. "Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia. Though dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not a part of normal aging." Memory loss—"forgetting events, repeating yourself or relying on more aids to help you remember (like sticky notes or reminders)"—is a key signifier.

You May Have Attention Issues

Shutterstock

Your mind might wander, or you may be making many mistakes, like "misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps: placing car keys in the washer or dryer or not being able to retrace steps to find something," says the CDC.

Shutterstock

You may have "new problems with words in speaking or writing: having trouble following or joining a conversation or struggling to find a word you are looking for (saying 'that thing on your wrist that tells time' instead of 'watch')."

If you find yourself having "challenges in planning or solving problems: having trouble paying bills or cooking recipes you have used for years," then that is cause for concern.

Shutterstock

Are you "having more difficulty with balance or judging distance, tripping over things at home, or spilling or dropping things more often?" Then that is a sign of dementia.

Shutterstock

The CDC days the following can be worrying signs:

  • "Getting lost in a familiar neighborhood
  • Using unusual words to refer to familiar objects
  • Forgetting the name of a close family member or friend
  • Forgetting old memories
  • Not being able to complete tasks independently"

What to Do If You Fear You Have Dementia

iStock

Contact a medical professional if you're in need of help. "A healthcare provider can perform tests on attention, memory, problem solving and other cognitive abilities to see if there is cause for concern," says the CDC. "A physical exam, blood tests, and brain scans like a CT or MRI can help determine an underlying cause." So see your doctor, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

"The key to treating dementia is prevention," says Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent and a practicing neurosurgeon, in his recent book Stay Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age. Gupta notes that brain changes that result in dementia have been found to begin 20 to 30 years before a diagnosis, making prevention an urgent and worthy goal. "And it just so happens that the same things you can do to reduce your risk for the disease are what you can do to improve your quality of life as you live with the disease," he adds. These are five ways you can start preventing dementia now and live a better life today. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
If You Notice This While Walking, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Study Says

How well you're able to get around as you age can differ wildly from person to person. In many cases, how well you've taken care of your body and any injuries you've suffered can have a lasting impact on how you move. But according to one study, moving a certain way while walking could also be an indicator of your brain health and your risk of dementia. Read on to see what red flag you should be looking for the next time you step out.
The sure sign after 65 you’re headed for an early grave

As we progress from midlife into old age, we expect that certain things just won’t work as well as they used to. We don’t move quite as fast when we walk or run, and we may take a little longer to remember where we put our keys or whether we left the garage door open.
Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Alzheimer's

It's well-known that memory problems can be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease. But forgetting one thing in particular can be especially indicative of Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

Catching the coronavirus is often discussed in terms of black and white: You either get the disease or don't, and get sick or don't, recover or perish. But there is a middle ground as well: An estimated 10 to 30% of people who catch COVID—even previously super-healthy people who catch a mild case—become ill and never recover. They are called "Long Haulers" and have "Long COVID," the symptoms of which can be debilitating and life-ruining. A recent survey from the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) narrowed down the most common symptoms. Read on for all of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
5 Early Warnings Signs of a Stroke You Need to Know, According to Experts

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, and every four minutes, a person dies from the condition. What makes a stroke such a scary, and deadly, type of disease is that the symptoms often come on suddenly, allowing little time to seek necessary medical attention. In other words, there are very few early warning signs of a stroke. If you suspect you or someone else is having a stroke, the CDC advises employing the FAST acronym, which means look for: facial drooping on one side, one arm drifting downward while raised, slurred or strange speech—and "time," which refers to the recommendation that you call 9-1-1 right away if you notice any of the aforementioned symptoms. And while this is a helpful technique to identify a stroke in the moment, experts have also found a few things that may indicate a stroke could happen in the future, whether days, weeks, and even years down the line. Read on to discover five early warning signs of a stroke experts say you need to know.
This Early MS Warning Sign Occurs in 80 Percent of Patients, Experts Say

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is both an unpredictable and long-lasting disease, which makes it an unnerving diagnosis. Worse yet, MS is hard to diagnose, since its symptoms often mimic other common conditions, leading many people with MS to be frequently misdiagnosed. In fact, a June 2021 study published in the journal Neurology found that early MS symptoms are frequently missed for up to five years before patients get the proper diagnosis. To help you figure out what to look for, there's one symptom that occurs early in this central nervous system disease and affects four in five patients. Read on to find out the most common early symptom of MS.
Sure Signs You Have "Frightening" Long Covid, Says New Study

As experts have been saying for months, there's nothing simple about COVID-19. That especially applies to the phenomenon known as "long COVID," a condition some people develop after the coronavirus should have cleared the body. Researchers don't know what causes it or how to effectively treat it, but some people can be debilitated by the symptoms. But a new study has uncovered how many people get long COVID, and what its most common signs are. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Sure Signs You Have Brain Fog, Say Experts

Brain fog isn't an official medical condition, but in the past 18 months, it's become a well-known term. It's a common symptom of "long COVID," a mysterious and often debilitating syndrome that can follow a case of COVID-19. The coronavirus isn't the only cause of brain fog—it's been associated with anxiety, depression, menopause, and other health conditions—but the common signs are frequently the same. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Walking Like This Could Be a Sign of Dementia — and How to Your Protect Brain Health

We’re loving the slight chilliness in the air, and an afternoon stroll is a great way to embrace the fall weather, as well one of the best exercises for your health. But as you’re walking, try and be mindful of your speed, a fast pace can help boost your cognitive health. Or if you notice a loved one walking slower than usual, it might be a sign of a greater health condition. New research finds that walking at a slower pace is linked to a higher risk of dementia.
Warning Signs Your Liver Is Failing, Say Experts

Your liver plays an essential role in your whole-body health, from filtering toxins from your bloodstream to helping your body regulate its blood sugar levels. However, in many cases, people don't recognize the signs their liver isn't working well until a serious issue occurs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with liver disease, and countless others may be suffering from liver health issues without even realizing it.
This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Major Sign You May Have Alzheimer's, Says Study

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia in the U.S, with more than five million people affected. At the same time, it is disproportionately mysterious. Although scientists have become more sure about the causes of Alzheimer's—including a buildup of toxic plaques in the brain called amyloids—much about the disorder is still poorly understood, including how the brain reacts as the disease progresses (and therefore how it might be slowed or stopped).
The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Experts

Alzheimer's disease is a well-known, and much-feared, disorder of the later years: More than five million Americans are currently affected. But it's still poorly understood. Scientists are still trying to figure out why some people develop the progressive disease and others don't, and how it might be effectively slowed or reversed. But recent research has shed light on the potential causes of Alzheimer's, and what might be done to prevent it. Read on to find out the #1 cause of Alzheimer's disease—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
The Difference Between Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, Explained

Dementia is often considered a big picture, catch-all term for all types of memory disorders—and most of the time, it is. There are, however, a few specifications that set Alzheimer's disease (a type of dementia) apart from general dementia and other memory loss-inducing conditions. Ahead, a physician explains their overlaps and key differences, and also offers other causes for cognitive decline.
This money problem may predict dementia

In a recent study from Johns Hopkins, researchers found people on Medicare who later receive a diagnosis of dementia are more likely to have unpaid bills as early as six years before a clinical diagnosis. They also found that these missed payments and other adverse financial outcomes lead to an...
4 Signs You May Need A Therapist

Originally Posted On: 4 Signs You May Need a Therapist — Her Culture. Sometimes life can get difficult and if you are not careful it can overwhelm you to the point where you are not functioning at your best. The following list is not exhaustive, but it contains some of...
