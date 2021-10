Starkdale Presbyterian Church, located at 4600 Sunset Blvd., Steubenville, will host is annual Hymnfest on Sunday, beginning at the church at 7 p.m. A dessert reception will follow the service. Various area groups will be performing as well as the Starkdale Choir, members of whom are shown. The love offering this year will be donated to the local family of David and Ali Quillen for their son, Judah, who has spinal muscular atrophy, a form of muscular dystrophy. “Please join us for an evening of praise and worship,” a church spokesperson said.

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO