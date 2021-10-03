Laughing Hour | Colony Square

Unless you’re a member of the Audubon Society, you’re about to learn more about woodpeckers than you ever thought you’d know. Or care to. I hate those detective shows where they say, “I’m sorry for your loss.” But yeah, it’s like that. I’m REALLY sorry for your loss because, I don’t know how to break it to you, but Woody Woodpecker is dead. He’s been officially declared extinct by a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which keeps track of such things. Amy Trahan wrote the official report on the demise of the ivory-billed woodpecker — the species that was the model for Universal Studios’ character Woody, of “Heh-heh-heh-HEH-heh” fame. He (or she) is not to be confused with the pileated woodpecker, which makes more of a jackhammer sound as he scrounges for bugs (don’t we all) in a tree’s bark.

