TONY EDWARD GEORGE, 62, of Hurricane, formerly of Mineral Wells passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, September 25, 2021. A memorial graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Mineral Wells. You may also visit his Tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to serve the George family.