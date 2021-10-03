CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

What the Mountains Teach Us About Patience

Outside Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sounds like a predictable journey for a brainy young person seeking happiness: a trek in the Swiss Alps to contemplate the works of a great philosopher who found purpose and meaning in the mountains. But as John Kaag discovered, following in the footsteps of a legend, especially in an Alpine environment, can get tricky fast. Kaag dodged a near disaster on his trek, but the adventure was the start of a relationship with the Alps that would bring both exhilaration and darkness into his life as he grew to become a well-known philosopher himself. In this episode, we learn about the experiences behind Kaag’s celebrated book Hiking with Nietzsche and the many challenges he’s overcome along his bumpy path to embracing patience and gratitude.

www.outsideonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Oldest fossil footprints in North America are teaching us about early humans

Fossil footprints found in New Mexico's White Sands National Park in 2009 now prove that humans were walking across North America around 23,000 years ago. A recent analysis of seeds trapped in the fossils helped scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey date the footprints, which may help prove when people first arrived in the Americas. The analysis is explained in a study published this week in the journal Science.
MedicalXpress

What history can teach us about pandemic management

While the word "unprecedented" has become part of the rhetoric around COVID-19, this isn't the first pandemic to hit the world, even in recent times. In fact, there are many similarities between the COVID-19 pandemic, and its management, and others throughout history, UNSW historians say. Researchers from the UNSW Laureate...
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Pratt: Job teaches us lessons about the storms of life

Clouds gather near midnight on the wide plains of West Texas, rumbling thunderous warnings across the darkened landscape and twinkling red-lights of wind turbans. Flashes of lightning seem a bit tamer than usual, so it is more about display than the bigger storms of summer. It is fall's introduction, complete...
WEST, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nietzsche
NewsTimes

The Squid Game: What did it teach us about good money management?

Editor's Note: This note may contain some spoilers. The Squid Game is a South Korean series that has been talking about in recent days. Although it was released just last September 17 through Netflix , it has already positioned itself as one of the favorites of the public due to its disturbing plot.
TV & VIDEOS
Outside Online

A Scientist Finds Her Way in the Rainforest

Early in her career, wildlife ecologist Rae Wynn-Grant joined an expedition to Madagascar to track the elusive ring-tailed lemur. But the trip had an unexpected personal outcome: it convinced her that this was the work she was meant to do. That was a long time coming for Wynn-Grant, who’d grown up loving TV shows on nature but found herself initially hating her college ecology courses because she felt out of place as a Black woman who’d never been camping and surrounded by people with very different backgrounds. In this episode from the new podcast Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, she shares the story of how an experience with a lemur helped her find her confidence and her voice.
WILDLIFE
KRDO

Exhibit teaches kids about history

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — There’s a new interactive and engaging exhibit in Mobile to help children learn about the city’s history. On Sunday, the History Museum of Mobile held a grand opening for the Colonial Mobile New exhibits feature Mobile’s colonial history Children’s Discovery Room. “This discovery room centers around...
MOBILE, AL
MySanAntonio

The 'Deadliest Catch' teaches us everything we need to know about life

About 10 years ago, my extended family rented a cabin in New Hampshire for a week of swimming, grilling, relaxing, and one terrifying bear encounter. Halfway through the trip, I developed an ear infection and retreated to the bedroom I was sharing with my younger cousins, which is what happens when you’re single and in your mid-20s. (I later learned it happens in your mid-30s, too.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Swiss#Toyota Com#Prx#This American Life
myedmondsnews.com

What toys, sofas, aprons and lobsters can teach us about our crazy, local COVID economy

Walk into a local shop – and they’re out of what you need and have no idea when they will get it. The supermarket is no better; there’s a big empty hole on the shelf you’re headed to. Order on-line and the message often reads – “delivery will be delayed”(that happened to us during the heat wave when we tried to order an air-conditioner – “your delivery is scheduled between September 30 – Nov. 26” What??? – Ordered cancelled).
ucpress.edu

What Fragments Tell Us About Cities

I was standing in front of two side-by-side pictures, both black and white images of houses on an ordinary street. When I stood back, I realised that the photos were in fact of the same house. One image of the house was intact, the other broken-up – fragmented in mid-demolition. It was the graffiti on the wall that made me realize this was the same building: ‘Don’t vote, prepare for revolution.’
ENTERTAINMENT
Lynchburg News and Advance

Community Viewpoint: What the Danes could teach us

Move over, Shakespeare. There is nothing rotten in Denmark these days. My wife and I have good friends there, and they tell us life in Denmark has pretty much returned to normal. All their COVID restrictions and rules have been lifted. That is because 86 percent of Danes are now fully vaccinated. Like us, Denmark does have its vaccine holdouts, but they are mostly found among their insular immigrant population. And unlike us, their hospitals are not being overwhelmed with a resurgence in COVID cases.
FodorsTravel

Everybody’s “Trip Stacking” Right Now. And You Should Too. But What Is It?

The year started with "revenge travel" and it is ending with "trip stacking." Travel bans, cancelations, and delays have become synonymous with the holidays. This summer, there was an uptick in bookings, but the Delta variant again closed many doors and axed many plans. It has been another year of disappointments for travelers who wanted to see family, meet friends, and go for a holiday safely. But travelers are resilient and innovative. The disruption and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and the pandemic fatigue are driving new ideas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Hiking
psychologytoday.com

What Can Wildfire Smoke Teach Us?

There are times when circumstances necessarily avert my attention from what I would rather be doing, such as writing. Recently my attention has been focused on a wildfire near my house in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California. Today, I will write and let everything else wait....
St. Cloud Times

Of heaven and hell, and what those concepts tell us about empathy

Our tendency to see the world through the lens of our experiences often leaves us lacking the empathy we need to embrace the world around us. Empathy attempts to see the world through other lenses. We are not all city dwellers. Not everyone is male. Not everyone is female. Everyone...
Slate

Help! My Family Has Weaponized Holiday Presents Against Me.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a transgender guy in my late 20s, and for about five years after my transition, I wasn’t included in holiday celebrations with my large religious family. Recently, my siblings and cousins (who all are great and have grown to support me) have demanded that I be included. I’m grateful for this, but now I find myself in an awkward situation.
Outside Online

Eva Holland

Richard Powers’s New Book Tries to Get Us to Care About the Climate Crisis. Through the moving story of a widowed astrobiologist and his unusual son, ‘Bewilderment’ addresses our apathy in the face of environmental disaster. Two New Books Show the Good and the Bad of Everest Obsession. 'The Moth...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Bosnian makes rotating house a monument of love for his wife

It's not exactly on par with India s Taj Mahal but a family house in a small town in northern Bosnia is in its own way a monument to love. The house in Srbac was designed and built by 72-year-old Vojin Kusic. With a green facade and red metal roof, it can rotate a full circle to satisfy his wife Ljubica's shifting desires as to what she would like to see when she looks out of its windows. “After I reached an advanced age and after my children took over the family business, I finally had enough time...
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy