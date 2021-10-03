Elon Musk Promises New Treat for Dogecoin Fans

After already gaining 10% in value over the few days of October, the popular “meme” currency, Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the news. There is still much speculation over whether Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TSLA) will one day accept DOGE as payment, after a very bold tweet by crypto YouTuber Matt Wallace predicted Tesla would accept DOGE after Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) releases its new wallets. Adam Aron, CEO of major cinema chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has already suggested he’ll add DOGE as a payment option. It’s noted that Aron later would tweet praise towards Musk for liking his DOGE poll. Ahead of any major adoptions caused by the rising popularity of the DOGE, are the efforts of prominent DOGE miners such as Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP (NYSE:HPQ)) (OTC: HLLPF) which was the first listed company with primary exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE), and the makers of the mining machines themselves, such as Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON).

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO