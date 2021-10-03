CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Promises New Treat for Dogecoin Fans

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla CEO Elon Musk enthralled the Dogecoin community by announcing that he’s going to post another picture of Floki, his Shiba Inu puppy, on Monday. The self-proclaimed Dogefather tweeted that his adorable dog had arrived in early September. As reported by U.Today, Floki Inu, a Dogecoin copycat that was launched on Binance Smart Chain, saw a 100 percent price uptick after Musk published the very first photo of his puppy to the great delight of his fans.

Comments / 14

Emma Leon
7d ago

I put $125 into dodge over a year ago. Now it’s about $3000. I will keep it for a few years. If it goes up “great” if not “ oh well”.

