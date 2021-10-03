Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Only lasts two innings

Burnes (11-5) took the loss in Saturday's 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts in two innings. Burnes surrendered a three-run Justin Turner home run in the first inning and was pulled in the third for a pinch hitter to submit his shortest start of the 2021 campaign. Milwaukee's status as the cemented number two seed no doubt contributed to Burnes' abbreviated start and the 26-year-old righty concludes the season with an 11-5 record in 28 starts featuring a 2.43 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 234:34 K:BB in 167 innings pitched.