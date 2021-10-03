CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Only lasts two innings

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Burnes (11-5) took the loss in Saturday's 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts in two innings. Burnes surrendered a three-run Justin Turner home run in the first inning and was pulled in the third for a pinch hitter to submit his shortest start of the 2021 campaign. Milwaukee's status as the cemented number two seed no doubt contributed to Burnes' abbreviated start and the 26-year-old righty concludes the season with an 11-5 record in 28 starts featuring a 2.43 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 234:34 K:BB in 167 innings pitched.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Brewers on brink of NL Central title after Burnes beats Mets

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched seven brilliant innings to win his ninth consecutive decision and the Milwaukee Brewers moved to the brink of clinching the NL Central title with a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday night. The Brewers, already assured a fourth straight playoff berth,...
MLB
NWI.com

Burnes, Brewers to face Urias, Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers (95-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-56, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (11-4, 2.24 ERA, .93 WHIP, 230 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (19-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 188 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -145, Brewers +125; over/under is 7...
MLB
FanSided

Brewers: Corbin Burnes Officially Clinches First ERA Title In Franchise History

For the first time in Milwaukee Brewers franchise history, they have the pitcher with baseball’s best ERA on their roster, and his name is Corbin Burnes. The road has been long and winding, not just for Burnes, but for the Brewers search for their first ERA title. Jeff D’Amico had a chance two decades ago to win an ERA title, but crumbled in his final outing after fighting through an injury.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Corbin Burnes
Amazin' Avenue

Final Score: Brewers 2, Mets 1—Burnes-ed

The crafty Rich Hill matched up against National League Cy Young Award candidate Corbin Burnes in Milwaukee Saturday evening. Hill threw every piece of junk he had in order to keep the Mets in the game, but surrendered a two-run single to Eduardo Escobar to put the Mets in a 2-0 hole they couldn’t dig out from.
BASEBALL
MLB

Burnes is 1st Brewers pitcher to win ERA title

LOS ANGELES -- It was a silver lining at the end of an uninspiring final week for the Brewers: Corbin Burnes is the first pitcher in franchise history to win his league’s ERA title. Burnes led all of MLB with a 2.43 ERA, ahead of Dodgers teammates Max Scherzer (2.46)...
MLB
chatsports.com

Cy Burnes: Corbin’s Case for the National League Cy Young

Corbin Burnes has been building a case for the NL Cy Young award all season and could be the first Brewer to raise the elite pitching award since consecutive winners Rollie Fingers (1981) and Pete Vuckovich (1982). He’ll look to make one last good impression on the voters with his Saturday start against the Dodgers.
MLB
kyma.com

Dodgers’ Kershaw leaves second inning against Brewers with injury

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw left his start with an injury in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kershaw gave up three runs and two hits on 42 pitches over 1 2/3 innings in his final regular-season start. The left-hander struck out one and walked...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innings Pitched#Dodgers#Brewers Corbin Burnes
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brett Anderson: Starting on two days' rest

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Anderson will start Sunday against the Dodgers in what amounts to a bullpen day for Milwaukee, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Anderson will be returning to the mound on just two days' rest after he threw 61 pitches and covered five innings Thursday in St. Louis. The southpaw will likely be in store for an even lighter workload in the regular-season finale, rendering him an unappealing streaming option for fantasy managers hoping that he might be able to scoop up a win.
MLB
Bradenton Herald

Brewers to start Burnes in NLDS Game 1, Woodruff in Game 2

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes will start Game 1 of the NL Division Series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The Brewers announced Tuesday that Burnes (11-5, 2.43 ERA) will start the opening game and that right-hander Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56) will start Game 2 on Saturday. The Braves are going with right-hander Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34) for Game 1 and left-hander Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA) for Game 2.
MLB
fangraphs.com

Corbin Burnes’ Masterful Season Deserves a Cy Young Finish

Saturday afternoon, Corbin Burnes made several uncharacteristic missteps. He walked Max Muncy on five pitches, only the 34th walk he’d issued all year. The next batter, Justin Turner, deposited a 3-1 cutter into the left field stands for a three-run home run, only the seventh Burnes had allowed all season.
MLB
watchstadium.com

Did Corbin Burnes Do Enough to Win the Cy Young?

Steve Phillips thinks workload could be an issue for Cy Young hopeful Corbin Burnes. He breaks down MLB’s ERA leader ahead of the playoffs for the Milwaukee Brewers.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

There’s Nothing Like Watching Aces Shove in October

It took until yesterday afternoon—the fourth day of the postseason—before two starting pitchers completed six innings in the same game. Hours later, two other starting pitchers did it again. It was refreshing to see, not because of some old-timey, pitcher-wins-matter romanticism. But simply because ...
MLB
madcitysportszone.com

Brewers announce starters for first two games of NLDS

Milwaukee announced its starting pitchers for the first two games of the National League Divisional Series against Atlanta and the names come as no surprise. The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes to the mound for Game 1 on Friday and Brandon Woodruff will toe the rubber for Game 2 on Saturday.
MLB
WLOX

Former Shucker Corbin Burnes wins MLB ERA title

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Shuckers in the show tend to stand out at one point or another - after all, there are 49 of them in the Majors. But former ace Corbin Burnes stands atop the former Biloxi pitchers in ‘The Bigs,’ officially claiming the ERA title with an earned run average of 2.43 after Sunday’s action concluded.
MLB
madison

Corbin Burnes leads 'elite' pitching staff critical to Brewers' hopes entering Game 1 of playoffs

MILWAUKEE — With 61 players spending time on his roster, Craig Counsell has had to make plenty of difficult decisions this season. This one was a no-brainer. In a surprise to absolutely nobody, the Milwaukee Brewers manager announced earlier this week right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff would start the first two games when the NL Division Series gets underway against the Atlanta Braves on Friday afternoon at American Family Field.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy