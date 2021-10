Bruihl picked up a hold against Arizona on Sunday, hurling a scoreless inning during which he allowed one hit and one walk. Bruihl came on in relief of starter Julio Urias in the sixth inning and allowed a pair of baserunners, but he was able to retire Kole Calhoun with runners on the corners to keep the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard. The hold was the third of the campaign for the rookie and his first since Aug. 21. Bruihl has struggled of late -- over his past four outings, he has given up four runs and six hits across 2.2 frames -- but he has posted a respectable 3.24 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 16.2 innings overall.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO