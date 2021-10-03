CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump asks judge to force Twitter to restore his account

By Associated Press
 7 days ago
Former President Donald Trump claimed a violation of his First Amendment rights. | Getty Images

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey. They argue that Twitter is censoring Trump in violation of his First Amendment rights, according to the motion.

Twitter declined to comment Saturday on Trump’s filing.

The company permanently banned Trump from its platform days after his followers violently stormed the Capitol building to try to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win. Twitter cited concerns that Trump would incite further violence. Prior to the ban, Trump had roughly 89 million followers on Twitter.

Trump was also suspended from Facebook and Google’s YouTube over similar concerns that he would provoke violence. Facebook’s ban will last two years, until Jan. 7, 2023, after which the company will review his suspension. YouTube’s ban is indefinite.

In July, Trump filed lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against all three tech companies and their CEOs, claiming that he and other conservatives have been wrongfully censored. The motion for a preliminary injunction was filed as part of Trump’s case against Twitter.

Comments / 73

sede ling
6d ago

How are they violating his freedom of speech? I wouldn't know a thing about the man if that were the case. And frankly, his absence from Twitter is actually a nice change. I dig it.

Reply(11)
39
Trump is a POS
6d ago

Lmfao a judge cannot force any company to reinstate someone who constantly breaks their rules. Twitler will never get his twitter account back lol

Reply
26
Cole Clarke
6d ago

It's a free country right? Businesses/companies have the right to choose who they serve. Its up to them. It's their right. just like no shoes no shirt no service. Thats why you check that box knowing you understand their policies and etc. Can't have your cake and eat it too. Freedom goes both ways.

Reply
16
MSNBC

James Carville: 'Trump's in legal trouble. Don't kid yourself.'

As Democrats try to to get the Biden agenda passed on Capitol Hill, Republicans could soon be dealing with Donald Trump's legal issues. What is the likelihood Trump is in genuine legal trouble? James Carville and Mark McKinnon discuss.Oct. 8, 2021.
BBC

Trump must give documents to Capitol riot probe - Biden

US President Joe Biden has rejected a bid by Donald Trump to withhold documents from a congressional investigation into the Capitol riot. Mr Trump had asked that the records the committee requested remain hidden under executive privilege, which shields some presidential communications. Meanwhile his former aide Steve Bannon vowed to...
POLITICO Playbook: GOP hands Trump the party

“Nine months ago, Republicans were questioning DONALD TRUMP’s place as the lead fixture of their party. Saturday night provided the clearest evidence yet that they want him right there.”. This morning’s must-read piece comes from Meridith McGraw, reporting from Saturday night’s Trump rally in Des Moines, Iowa, where we saw...
CNBC

Trump hid over $70 million in losses on his DC hotel, House committee report alleges

Former President Donald Trump's luxury hotel in Washington, D.C., lost more than $70 million from 2016 to 2020, according to newly released filings that his accountants submitted to the hotel's landlord, the General Services Administration. While the hotel was losing money, Trump's annual financial disclosures reported only its revenue, which...
Comments / 0

Community Policy