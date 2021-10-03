CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Dealing with dementia: When thinking and behavior decline

By NIH
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFGZx_0cFec1tI00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Forgetfulness, temporary confusion, or having trouble remembering a name or word can be a normal part of life.

But when thinking problems or unusual behavior starts to interfere with everyday activities—such as working, preparing meals, or handling finances—it’s time to see a doctor. These could be signs of a condition known as dementia.

Dementia is a brain disorder that most often affects the elderly. It’s caused by the failure or death of nerve cells in the brain. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause.

By some estimates, about one-third of people ages 85 and older may have Alzheimer’s.

Although age is the greatest risk factor for dementia, it isn’t a normal part of aging. Some people live into their 90s and beyond with no signs of dementia at all.

“Dementia really isn’t a disease itself. Instead, dementia is a group of symptoms that can be caused by many different diseases,” says Dr. Sanjay Asthana, who heads an NIH-supported Alzheimer’s disease center at the University of Wisconsin.

“Symptoms of dementia can include problems with memory, thinking, and language, along with impairments to social skills and some behavioral symptoms.”

Several factors can raise your risk for developing dementia. These include aging, smoking, uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure, and drinking too much alcohol. Risk also increases if close family members have had dementia.

Symptoms of dementia might be reversed when they’re caused by dehydration or other treatable conditions.

But most forms of dementia worsen gradually over time, and there is no treatment. Scientists are searching for ways to slow down this process or prevent it from starting in the first place.

The two most common causes of dementia in older people are Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia, a condition that involves changes to the brain’s blood supply.

Vascular dementia often arises from stroke or arteriosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) in the brain. Other causes of dementia include Parkinson’s disease, HIV, head injury, and Lewy body disease. (Lewy bodies are a type of abnormal protein clump in brain cells.)

Dementia in people under age 60 is often caused by a group of brain diseases called frontotemporal disorders.

These conditions begin in the front or sides of the brain and gradually spread. A rare, inherited form of Alzheimer’s disease can also occur in people in their 30s, 40s, and 50s.

The symptoms of dementia can vary, depending on which brain regions are damaged.

“In general, the left side of the brain is involved in language, and the right side is very involved in social behavior,” says Dr. Bruce L. Miller, who directs an NIH-funded dementia center at the University of California, San Francisco.

In the case of a frontotemporal disorder, “if it begins in the left side of the brain, you tend to have worsening language problems; if it starts on the right, it affects behavior and might be mistaken for a psychiatric condition,” Miller explains.

Damage to specific brain regions can cause people to become apathetic, lose their inhibitions, or show no consideration for the feelings of others.

With Alzheimer’s disease, memory-related areas in the lower and back parts of the brain tend to be affected first. Other types of dementia can affect regions that control movement.

“The treatment for all of these disorders is slightly different,” Miller says. That’s why it’s important to get an accurate diagnosis.

Because different types of dementia can have overlapping symptoms, and some people have more than one underlying condition, it’s best to see a clinician who has expertise in diagnosing dementia.

“NIH has specialized centers across the country that have clinics that can diagnose and evaluate patients with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia,” Asthana says.

To make a diagnosis, physicians usually ask about a person’s medical history and do a physical exam including blood tests. They also check for thinking, memory and language abilities, and sometimes order brain scans.

This evaluation will determine if the symptoms are related to a treatable condition—such as depression, an infection, or medication side effects.

With some types of dementia, a clear diagnosis can’t be made until the brain is examined after death.

“There’s no single blood test or brain scan that can diagnose Alzheimer’s disease or some other types of dementia with certainty,” Asthana says. “In these cases, a definite diagnosis can be made only at autopsy.”

More than a decade ago, NIH-supported scientists found a way to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in the brains of living people. All people with Alzheimer’s disease have abnormal protein clumps known as amyloid plaques.

These plaques can be seen in Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans using special tracers that bind specifically to amyloid. But extensive plaque buildup can also be found in some people who have no signs of dementia.

Because of this uncertainty, amyloid imaging isn’t considered a definitive tool for diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease. NIH supported researchers have been working on other techniques, but none of these have proven definitive.

“Right now, a lot of research is focusing on the pre-symptomatic stages of the disease, where we can see evidence of amyloid protein before a person has any symptoms.

We can test to see if medications can slow or prevent buildup of this amyloid protein,” Asthana says. “So far, no studies have shown that clearing the brain of amyloid protein can actually translate into significantly improved symptoms.”

Different approaches are now being studied as treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s dementia, and certain other forms of dementia.

Currently approved medications may improve symptoms, but none can halt or reverse progressive damage to the brain.

“In contrast, if the dementia is due to vascular disease, there are many things we can do to prevent it from progressing. It’s the same things we do to prevent cardiovascular disease,” says Dr. Helena Chui, director of an NIH-funded Alzheimer’s center at the University of Southern California.

“Some people with vascular dementia are given anticlotting medications. Others are given medications to keep blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes under control.”

Chui notes that a healthy lifestyle can help protect the aging brain. “Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and avoiding smoking can reduce your risk for heart disease as well as dementia,” she says.

Engaging in social and intellectually stimulating activities might also help to protect brain function. “You can change your trajectory toward a healthier brain by making healthy choices,” Chui says.

If you care about dementia, please read studies about this drug may help treat Lewy body dementia and findings of mid-life heart disease prevention may prevent later dementia.

For more information about dementia and your health, please see recent studies about these two types of dementia linked to Parkinson’s disease and results showing that these common jobs can increase dementia risk by more than half.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Two-minute brain test could detect Alzheimer’s five years earlier

A two-minute brain test could diagnose Alzheimer's five years sooner, leading to early treatment to stave off dementia, scientists hope. Researchers at Bath University have developed a cap that contains electrodes and can measure people's brain waves in response to a series of flashing images on a computer screen. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Drinking This Every Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk In Half, Study Says

Aging happens differently for each person, but it's a common fear for most that they'll be affected by cognitive decline as they get older. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 55 million people worldwide have dementia, with the number expected to rise to 78 million by the year 2030 and 139 million by 2050. Unfortunately, unlike cardiovascular disease, the steps towards keeping your brain in good shape can be less clear. But according to one study, there's evidence that drinking this one popular beverage every day can cut your risk of developing dementia in half. Read on to see what you should be putting in your cup more regularly.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Stand Up, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Many assume the first signs of cognitive decline will appear when they notice they begin to forget important details or mix up specific dates or facts. In reality, many everyday actions can potentially serve as warning signs the neurodegenerative disease is developing, including how you're handling your finances and what your driving habits are. But according to a study, even something as simple as how you feel when you stand up from your seat can be an early sign of dementia if you notice this one thing. Read on to see what could be a major red flag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Alzheimer's

It's well-known that memory problems can be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease. But forgetting one thing in particular can be especially indicative of Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vascular Dementia#Dementia Risk#Aging Brain#Nih
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, Your Dementia Risk Is Higher, Study Says

How well you're able to get around as you age can differ wildly from person to person. In many cases, how well you've taken care of your body and any injuries you've suffered can have a lasting impact on how you move. But according to one study, moving a certain way while walking could also be an indicator of your brain health and your risk of dementia. Read on to see what red flag you should be looking for the next time you step out.
HEALTH
EatThis

5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

"The key to treating dementia is prevention," says Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent and a practicing neurosurgeon, in his recent book Stay Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age. Gupta notes that brain changes that result in dementia have been found to begin 20 to 30 years before a diagnosis, making prevention an urgent and worthy goal. "And it just so happens that the same things you can do to reduce your risk for the disease are what you can do to improve your quality of life as you live with the disease," he adds. These are five ways you can start preventing dementia now and live a better life today. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Your Eyes May Reveal Your Alzheimer’s Disease Risk

Protein deposits in retina and brain appear to parallel possible neurodegeneration, an insight that might lead to easier, quicker detection. Amyloid plaques are protein deposits that collect between brain cells, hindering function and eventually leading to neuronal death. They are considered a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and the focus of multiple investigations designed to reduce or prevent their formation, including the nationwide A4 study.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
EatThis

Signs You're Developing Dementia, According to the CDC

"Your body undergoes many changes with aging," say the experts at the CDC. "As adults age, some may experience normal age-related changes in memory and thinking. Dementia, or severe memory loss that interferes with daily life, is not part of the normal aging process. Learn what's healthy aging and what's not." Read on for the warning signs that you're "not aging normally"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Childhood Trauma Linked to Adult Neurologic Disorders

Adult patients with headaches, epilepsy, or other neurologic disorders are more likely to have had adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) than the general public, new research suggests. In addition, patients with neurologic conditions who have a high level of ACEs, including abuse or neglect, use more healthcare resources, have more comorbidities,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

This Early MS Warning Sign Occurs in 80 Percent of Patients, Experts Say

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is both an unpredictable and long-lasting disease, which makes it an unnerving diagnosis. Worse yet, MS is hard to diagnose, since its symptoms often mimic other common conditions, leading many people with MS to be frequently misdiagnosed. In fact, a June 2021 study published in the journal Neurology found that early MS symptoms are frequently missed for up to five years before patients get the proper diagnosis. To help you figure out what to look for, there's one symptom that occurs early in this central nervous system disease and affects four in five patients. Read on to find out the most common early symptom of MS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Manic episodes in bipolar disorder linked to abnormal brain changes

Patients with bipolar disorder who experience manic episodes are more likely to show abnormal brain changes over time, according to one of the largest longitudinal brain imaging studies in its field to date. The study, led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and University of Gothenburg in Sweden, also confirms links between bipolar disorder and accelerated brain ventricle enlargement. The findings are published online in the journal Biological Psychiatry.
MENTAL HEALTH
marthastewart.com

The Difference Between Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, Explained

Dementia is often considered a big picture, catch-all term for all types of memory disorders—and most of the time, it is. There are, however, a few specifications that set Alzheimer's disease (a type of dementia) apart from general dementia and other memory loss-inducing conditions. Ahead, a physician explains their overlaps and key differences, and also offers other causes for cognitive decline.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Osmophobia prevalent in patients with migraine headache

(HealthDay)—Osmophobia is prevalent among patients with different migraine subtypes, and it also occurs in some patients with tension-type headaches, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in the Journal of Headache and Pain. Marianna Delussi, from Aldo Moro University in Bari, Italy, and colleagues conducted an observational retrospective cohort...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Doing This When You Sleep Triples Your Stroke Risk, Science Says

Over 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke each year and the condition is responsible for one in six deaths related to cardiovascular disease, the American Heart Association reports. While getting enough exercise, eating a healthy diet, and controlling your blood pressure can all reduce your risk of having a stroke, there's yet another factor that could be putting you at risk: your sleep.
SCIENCE
Woman's World

Walking Like This Could Be a Sign of Dementia — and How to Your Protect Brain Health

We’re loving the slight chilliness in the air, and an afternoon stroll is a great way to embrace the fall weather, as well one of the best exercises for your health. But as you’re walking, try and be mindful of your speed, a fast pace can help boost your cognitive health. Or if you notice a loved one walking slower than usual, it might be a sign of a greater health condition. New research finds that walking at a slower pace is linked to a higher risk of dementia.
FITNESS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

91K+
Followers
6K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy