CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Managing diabetes: Recent technologies can make it easier

By NIH
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hr4O6_0cFebzMU00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Your body takes care of countless tasks for you. You might not notice all it’s doing to keep you healthy until something goes wrong.

Diabetes is a serious disease that happens when your body has trouble managing and using blood glucose, a sugar that your body uses as fuel.

When you have diabetes, you must actively take on this process yourself. New technologies are being tested to make it easier for you to control diabetes and to help you stay healthy.

More than 100 million Americans are living with diabetes or prediabetes, a condition where blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered diabetes.

People with diabetes must frequently check their blood glucose (or blood sugar) and take quick action if it gets too high or low. They must also constantly consider how all meals, physical activity, and things like stress will affect their blood glucose.

Types of Diabetes

How people with diabetes manage their blood glucose levels depends, in part, on the type of diabetes they have. The most common are type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes.

With type 1 diabetes, your body doesn’t make enough of a hormone called insulin. Insulin signals the body’s cells to let glucose inside.

The body can’t produce enough insulin because the immune system, your body’s defense against germs and foreign substances, mistakenly attacks and destroys the cells in your pancreas that make insulin.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common. It occurs when either your body’s cells have trouble using insulin or your body doesn’t produce enough insulin to handle the glucose in your blood.

Both types can develop at any age. Type 1 is most often diagnosed in children and young adults, while type 2 shows up most in middle-age and older people. Gestational diabetes occurs only during pregnancy, but increases your chances of developing type 2 later in life.

Diabetes symptoms can vary by type. Some shared symptoms include increased thirst, hunger, and urination. Symptoms of type 1 can start quickly, over a few weeks. Type 2 symptoms tend to develop slowly over years, making them less noticeable.

Blood Glucose Control

Many people with diabetes check their blood glucose with a blood glucose meter. This portable machine measures how much glucose is in the blood.

You get a drop of blood by pricking the side of your fingertip with a small, specialized needle. Then you apply the blood to a test strip. The meter shows you how much glucose is in your blood at that moment.

People with type 1 diabetes, and some people with type 2, correct and manage their blood glucose with injections of synthetic insulin.

A missed, or miscalculated, dose can lead to serious complications, immediately and over time. Diabetes increases your risk for blindness, heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and amputation.

“It’s a significant burden to self-test sugar levels several times a day, count carbohydrates with each meal, take into account the impact of physical activity, and then calculate the amount of insulin you need to inject multiple times a day with a syringe or the help of an insulin pump,” explains Dr. Guillermo Arreaza-Rubín, who heads NIH’s Diabetes Technology Program.

Any error in this management may lead to life-threatening complications like severe hypoglycemia, which is very low blood glucose.

“Hypoglycemia is one of the main reasons people with type 1 visit hospital emergency rooms every day,” Arreaza-Rubín says.

“It happens more frequently during the night and is a major cause of fear and anxiety among people with diabetes and their families.”

Help From Technology

NIH funded-scientists are testing promising technologies to help people better manage diabetes.

For example, “artificial pancreas” systems monitor blood glucose levels and provide insulin, or a combination of insulin and another important hormone, automatically. The devices vary in how easy they are to set up and use.

“Our device, called the iLet, is designed to minimize the guesswork and time drain that comes with managing type 1 diabetes,” says Dr. Edward Damiano, a biomedical engineering expert at Boston University who’s co-founded a company to further develop the technology.

The device only requires that you type in your body weight to get started. “The system does the heavy lifting of regulating blood glucose, freeing up the user to live a less burdened and more spontaneous life.”

Previous studies have shown that artificial pancreas systems can be safer than the current standard for insulin delivery. Several different devices are now being tested in more people for longer periods of time.

Researchers are looking at safety, user-friendliness, the physical and emotional health of the participants, and cost.

Safety is a priority for researchers. “When people with type 1 exercise, their blood glucose can respond in unpredictable and potentially dangerous ways,” explains University of Virginia engineer Dr. Marc Breton.

He led a recent study that showed an artificial pancreas system improved glycemic control and reduced hypoglycemia in adolescents with type 1 diabetes as they participated in winter sports, like skiing and snowboarding.

“The artificial pancreas performed very well in an extremely challenging environment,” he says. “Eventually, it may allow people with diabetes the freedom to participate safely in physical activities that they likely avoided in the past.”

One FDA-approved artificial pancreas is already available for people with diabetes. Devices that are more fully automated may become available to the public within the next couple years.

Researchers are considering how to use these systems for people with type 2, gestational diabetes, and other conditions involving elevated blood glucose levels.

Other scientists are taking different approaches to replace insulin more effectively. For example, “smart insulins” would become active only when needed.

Researchers are also looking for ways to regenerate or replace insulin-producing cells—and to stop the body from attacking them.

“These technologies will help make managing diabetes easier and will help make people who use them healthier,” says Damiano. “I see them as a bridge to a cure for type 1 diabetes.”

While future tools may make it easier to manage your diabetes, you can learn how to manage diabetes with the tools we have now to live a long, healthy life.

Medications, glucose monitors, and insulin pumps are all available now to help people with diabetes. If you have diabetes, talk with your health care provider about your options.

If you care about diabetes, please read studies about this diabetes drug could reduce body fat in people with obesity and findings of newer diabetes drug can protect kidney and heart health.

For more information about diabetes and your health, please see recent studies about this daily habit could effectively prevent type 2 diabetes and results showing that this weight loss drug could strongly benefit people with type 2 diabetes.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This One Diet Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes, New Study Suggests

The "right" eating plan could make a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes a thing of the past, new research suggests. Study authors from the University of British Columbia and Teesside University in England gathered close to 200 adults who were between the ages of 30 to 75 and living with diabetes and instructed them to follow a specific 12-week meal plan. The diet was defined as low-calorie (850 to 1,100 calories per day), low-carbohydrate (less than 50 grams of carbs per day), and higher protein (110-120 grams per day).
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Diabetes Care#Diabetes And Pregnancy#Gestational Diabetes#Americans
Medical News Today

Statin use associated with type 2 diabetes progression

Doctors prescribe statins to lower cholesterol levels in a person’s blood. This reduces their chance of developing cardiovascular disease. Researchers have found associations between statins and decreased insulin sensitivity, which can lead to type 2 diabetes. In the present study, the team found people with type 2 diabetes who took...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Times and Democrat

Lifestyle changes can cut diabetes risk in half

Q: On my last routine blood work, my blood sugar was just above the normal range. Am I destined to have diabetes?. A: Making small changes to your habits and daily lifestyle now can help prevent or at least delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes. A large study published...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
case.edu

Healthier sleep for self-managing Type 1 diabetes

Case Western Reserve researcher studying how simple tools and practices to improve sleep may help young adults with Type 1 diabetes control their blood sugar. A Case Western Reserve nurse-scientist is studying the critical role that regular restful sleep may play in better controlling Type 1 diabetes for young adults living on their own for the first time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
University of Florida

Managing Diabetes – Carbohydrate Counting

In the United States, 30.3 million people have diabetes, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). According to the CDC, 8.9% (7,639 individuals) of adults in Nassau County have diabetes. A key element to managing diabetes is to keep blood sugar in a healthy range. Proper meal planning can help prevent many diabetes-related complications related to long-term high blood sugar. These complications can include:
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
velillum.com

Can Diabetes Pills Help the Diabetics?

Diabetes is a health condition that affects the patient’s frame within the manner it makes use of glucose. The remedy method depends on the kind of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes makes the pancreas stop generating insulin, that’s a glucose regulating hormone. And, in kind 2 diabetes, the affected person suggests resistance against insulin. In this case, the pancreas does now not produce enough insulin or can not use it effectively.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
goodhousekeeping.com

20 Best Foods for People with Type 2 Diabetes, According to Doctors and Nutritionists

Receiving a type 2 diabetes diagnosis can be overwhelming. To begin with, there's the stress of being told that you have health condition that needs to be monitored closely. On top of that, your doctor may tell you to take new medications, try to exercise more and change your eating habits all at once. Fortunately, this guide should make the eating part a little easier.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Common Food Increases Diabetes Risk 60%

The global prevalence of diabetes on average is 8.5 percent. Eggs are abundant in nutrients including protein, B vitamins, selenium, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin, and choline. However, eating eggs every day remains controversial, no matter if they are poached, boiled, scrambled or cooked over easy. A study finds against ‘egg-cess’ as...
NUTRITION
Sentinel

These are the foods that increase glucose levels the most

All people with diabetes must perform a handle practically daily on a food to take a measurement on the blood glucose levels . That is, to establish the handle of the possible rises with decreases of the values ​​of glucose in blood . Physical exercise has been another of the main factors that affect episodes of hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia .
HEALTH
Medical News Today

How do COVID-19 vaccines affect type 2 diabetes?

People with diabetes tend to experience mild side effects from COVID-19 vaccination. However, it is important that individuals above a certain age with diabetes receive a COVID-19 vaccine as they have an increased risk of serious complications from the disease. Younger people living with both type 1 and type 2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may treat kidney failure, study finds

In a new study from the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, researchers found that melatonin strongly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. They examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who also received melatonin had a 63 percent decrease...
SCIENCE
MedCity News

Dexcom finds CGM use helps people with Type 2 diabetes stay in range

As Dexcom works to build a case for broader use of continuous glucose monitors, the company touted new data that point to CGM use for people with Type 2 diabetes. New results from a study funded by Dexcom and published in Diabetes Care found that adults with Type 2 diabetes saw a significant improvement in time-in-range when they used a CGM, but those who stopped using it for six months saw their time-in-range decrease.
HEALTH
mibluesperspectives.com

4 Ways to Make Colonoscopy Prep Easier

Colonoscopies can save lives. But preparing for a colonoscopy isn’t the easiest process. You need to completely empty your colon before the procedure. Always make sure to read and follow all the instructions provided by your doctor to help you prepare for the procedure. And doctors mean it when they...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

91K+
Followers
6K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy