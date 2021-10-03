CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youtube

Toy building boosts woodworker’s stroke recovery

By American Heart Association
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2psaHG_0cFebxb200
Credit: Photo courtesy of Gary Lucas.

Gary Lucas delights in making intricate wooden decorative pieces in his tidy workshop. He’s particularly talented with his electric scroll saw, using its precision cuts to create crosses, puzzles, plaques and ornaments.

To teach others his woodworking skills, Lucas makes videos he posts on YouTube.

But his health and ability to maintain his joyful hobbies appeared in jeopardy in November 2017.

Lucas felt a little strange after arriving at work one day. Then he had trouble forming words when speaking with a colleague. Half of his face was drooping.

His co-worker acted quickly.

“Fortunately, she realized what happened. She called 911 right away,” said Lucas, who was rushed to a nearby hospital in Indianapolis. He was having a stroke.

Lucas spent two days in intensive care, then about another week at St. Vincent Hospital. Afterward, a stay in a nursing home helped him with further rehabilitation to start walking and talking again.

Soon, he had another way of reclaiming his life.

Lucas developed a passion for woodworking as a teenager. Over the decades, he became quite a craftsman.

“I decided to use my passion to help me recover,” he said.

Using his scroll saw, Lucas concentrated on creating delicate, detailed objects. It helped him improve his strength and his eye-hand coordination.

“I gradually got back my skills. It was fun,” he said. “The time goes fast, and you feel relaxed, just like you do when you’re meditating.”

In addition to pendants, signs and nameplates, Lucas makes toys – lots of toys.

He contributes to the large output of the Central Indiana Woodworkers, which produces thousands of toys for disadvantaged children during the holidays.

The woodworkers make sturdy little trucks, cars, crayon boxes and other toys distributed to youngsters through social service agencies. Last year, the club made 14,000 toys; Lucas made about 100 of them. The club members also cut wooden ornaments for the children to paint.

Lucas also makes rubber band-powered racing cars for Boy Scouts and gifts for friends and family. He sells items online and exhibits pieces at the Indiana State Fair.

Now retired from the electrical industry, Lucas, 71, has even more time for his hobby and for teaching it to others.

When he resumed making instructional videos after his stroke, he realized working on them helped him practice enunciating words. He does retakes when necessary. Repetition can help in his speech recovery.

In his first post-stroke YouTube segment, Lucas explained why he was having speech difficulty, then decided not to revisit the subject in subsequent videos. He prefers to keep the focus on woodworking, though he provides a link back to that explanation for viewers who are curious.

He has regained about 85% of his speech. He still has trouble with certain multi-syllable words. But when that happens, he chuckles and notes, “That’s a hard word to say.”

Fellow woodworker Jim Wallihan admires Lucas’ persistence and mission to help others, especially fellow stroke survivors.

“That kind of doubles the attaboys for him doing a video program on YouTube,” he said.

In the year they have known each other, Wallihan has seen Lucas’ speech gradually improve.

“He’s no shrinking violet,” Wallihan said. “He doesn’t shy away from getting into that camera situation.”

Wallihan and Lucas recently recorded a YouTube video together to explain how to make wooden trivets, used beneath hot dishes on a table.

They put on skill-building presentations for the woodworking club’s education committee. Lucas oversees the scroll saw special interest group.

“We’ll have everybody cutting and creating,” Lucas said. “It’s virtually unlimited, the things you can make.”

Lately, he has worked to build a scroll saw stand that allows someone in a wheelchair to use the tool. He said he wants to spread the message that those with a disability shouldn’t let it hold them back.

Despite feeling down after his stroke, Lucas said, he refused to give in to the thought of “this is the end.”

“You pick something you like, hoping it will give you inspiration to carry on. For me, it’s woodworking,” he said. “Use the things you love to do to help you recover.”

If you care about stroke, please read studies about people with this mental problem more than three times likely to have stroke and findings of how to control your cholesterol effectively to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

For more information about stroke and your health, please see recent studies about these 2 dietary supplements may prevent heart disease, stroke effectively and results showing that this inexpensive drug combo can protect your heart health, prevent stroke.

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Medical Moment: Breakthrough stroke recovery

--- With his poles and tackle box, Mark Forrest is off to do what he loves best. But Mark thought he had reeled in his last fish six years ago. “He was slurring, he couldn’t move his hand,” Mark’s wife, Patti recalls. “And, so I, I just told him, I said, ‘You’re having a stroke.’”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
belmarrahealth.com

Popular Drink Choices That Can Contribute to Inflammation

Inflammation can be good for your body, but a lot of the time it isn’t. If you get injured or infected, inflammation can be a friend. It’s a sign of your body repairing itself. But you really only want that response when you need it. Chronic inflammation happens when your...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Linda Tate

A Cup of Coffee - Exploding Head Syndrome

Have you ever been asleep and suddenly woke up to a loud bang, the sound of gunfire, or a woman screaming? This is a known phenomenon and it’s called “Exploding Head Syndrome”. I’m serious. Trust me.
myeasternshoremd.com

Rehab after stroke: One patient’s journey

EASTON – At age 72, Tom Mendenhall of St. Michaels was enjoying the fifth year of his retirement from a career in business and administration. In his last full-time position, he’d spent seven years on the leadership team of Wye River Upper School in Queen Anne’s County, through which he came to understand the challenges experienced by teens with learning differences. Post retirement, he started a new venture advocating for children with special education needs and their parents.
EASTON, MD
WPMI

Mobile father becomes first patient on a ventilator to survive Delta variant

MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — A Mobile father of three is back home from the hospital, after struggling 73 days with the Delta Variant of COVID-19. Family members were waiting outside of Spring Hill Medical Center to greet Antoine Lott. The 41-year-old spent more than two weeks on a ventilator and chest tube. Hospital officials said Lott is the first Spring Hill patient placed on a ventilator to survive the Delta Variant. Lott said it was his support team of nurses and family who kept him in the battle.
MOBILE, AL
MedicalXpress

Osmophobia prevalent in patients with migraine headache

(HealthDay)—Osmophobia is prevalent among patients with different migraine subtypes, and it also occurs in some patients with tension-type headaches, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in the Journal of Headache and Pain. Marianna Delussi, from Aldo Moro University in Bari, Italy, and colleagues conducted an observational retrospective cohort...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Lucas
omahamagazine.com

Patty Talbert's Power Flows from Each Brush Stroke

It’s hard to miss the utility box along 62nd and Dodge streets near the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus. The colors are vibrant and lively—sunshine yellow, candy apple red, aqua blue—just like the artist who created them. Patty Talbert is a sweet-spirited woman who quickly endears herself to everyone...
OMAHA, NE
studyfinds.org

Household objects are as beneficial to a baby’s development as toys

NEW YORK — Left to their own devices, toddlers will play with household objects as much as with toys, a new study reveals. Although there are plenty of studies on the benefits of playing with toys, scientists from New York University were keen to study kids outside a lab where there are other distractions. They discovered that babies display a burst of curiosity and, given the choice, will spend equal amounts of time exploring bins, boxes, pillows, remote controls, and cabinet doors as toys.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke Recovery#Toys#Woodworker#Woodworking#St Vincent Hospital
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

91K+
Followers
6K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy