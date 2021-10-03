CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

koamnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s low interest rate environment, retirees who are looking for income from their portfolios are practically forced to look to stock dividends to get anything resembling a reasonable payout. The big problem with that approach is that dividends are never guaranteed payments. If the going gets tough enough, even a once-great business may be forced to cut its payment to protect its ability to stay afloat.

www.koamnewsnow.com

investing.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q4 2021

The market is experiencing raging volatility due to factors like index rebalancing, portfolio adjustments, high inflation, and debt ceiling concerns. With a temporary rise in the debt limit, the possibility of a default still hovers. As experts expect a correction in the near term, dividend stocks such as Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Sysco Corp (SYY), offering a stable income stream, could be solid bets now.Driven by investors’ concerns over rising inflation and U.S.-China trade tensions, the dollar eased, and a gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday. "In the past, escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions has sparked risk off among investors," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Moreover, the U.S. Senate temporarily raised the $28.4 trillion debt limit to avoid a potential default. This gives the administration a timeframe of eight weeks to address the issue. This, combined with seasonal factors like index rebalancing and portfolio adjustments, are leading to heightened market volatility.
STOCKS
Brandon Wang

An Introduction to the Three Fund Portfolio

Money is confusing. When I was just a kid, money was something that I needed so I could buy candy or a pack of Pokémon trading cards. Now, I work for a salary so that I can continue to keep a roof over my head and feed myself. Money, which started as such a simple and innocent concept, quickly transformed into a much more convoluted and complicated of a problem.
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Fast-Growing Stocks on the Dip

Veeva Systems and Adobe both grew sales by 20% year over year in their most recent quarters. These subscription-based businesses are generating impressive profit margins of more than 20%. The growing trend of digitalization makes these stocks attractive buy-and-hold options. Since the start of September, the S&P 500 has fallen...
STOCKS
WilmingtonBiz

Your Retirement Portfolio: Simplicity Is Your Friend

Sponsored Content provided by Jason Wheeler - CEO, Pathfinder Wealth Consulting. This article was authored by Kayla Johnson, Financial Planning Associate. Planning for retirement involves a lot of considerations – replacing your working income, navigating a sustainable withdrawal rate, planning for healthcare costs and long-term care, estate and legacy planning, as well as tax and gifting strategies (RMD-leveling, withdrawal sequencing, Roth conversions, and qualified charitable distributions) can quickly become complex.
PERSONAL FINANCE
bitcoinmarketjournal.com

Introducing the Future Winners Portfolio

We are pleased to announce our new Future Winners Portfolio, our first pure crypto portfolio. Regular readers know about our Blockchain Believers Portfolio (a mix of stocks, bonds, and crypto, up +101% since it started three years ago), as well as our Health and Wealth Portfolio (all stocks, up +93% since it started at the beginning of the pandemic).
STOCKS
Herald & Review

4 Winning ETFs to Spritz Up Your Retirement Portfolio

It turns out that regular, index-based retirement portfolios are in fact enough to help you retire comfortably. However, once you've developed a solid core of globally diversified index funds, adding satellite positions designed for a specific purpose can create value. Here, we'll look at four ETFs that might make your retirement portfolio a bit more interesting.
MARKETS
Muscatine Journal

5 Reasons to Invest in Dividend-Paying Stocks for Retirement

John D. Rockefeller said, "Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in." Rockefeller knew a thing or two about wealth and getting rich. According to Harvard Business School professor Tom Nicholas and Stanford political science professor Vasiliki Fouka, "Rockefeller's estimated $1.4 billion net worth in 1937 was equivalent to 1.5% of U.S. GDP. According to this metric he was (and still is) the richest individual in American business and economic history." Clearly, dividend income was important to him. Here are some reasons they should be important to you, too.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

This Vanguard Bond Fund Will Complement Your Retirement Portfolio

Rising yields roiling the markets can make fixed income investing akin to navigating murky waters, but those fears can be allayed with ETFs like the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND). BND presents bond investors with an all-encompassing, aggregate solution to getting U.S. bond exposure. It’s an...
MARKETS
Forbes

These 560 Investments Could Let You Retire On Dividends Alone

Return to the office? Heck, we income investors don’t need to return to work—period. We can turn our nest egg into a cash flow machine, with big dividends to cover our monthly expenses. I’m talking about retiring on dividends alone. Yes, we’re three buys away from kicking back, collecting payouts...
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Worried About Inflation? Here's How to Protect Your Retirement Portfolio

Rising inflation suddenly has Americans even more worried about their retirement. Prices for goods and services have been moving higher over the last several months and, for the first time in a long stretch, it's top of mind for consumers. "We have had such a benign environment from the standpoint...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy This Dividend King?

As a Dividend King, Lowe's has demonstrated for decades that it is a well-run, high-quality business. Even once the U.S. and world come out of the COVID pandemic, Lowe's is positioned to continue growing. Despite this year's rally, the stock is still attractively priced. Since income investors are typically looking...
STOCKS
koamnewsnow.com

Can You Retire a Millionaire Using Only a 401(k)?

Many people have the goal of retiring with $1 million or more. And to be clear, that goal may be more than attainable regardless of the retirement plan you save in. But if you have a 401(k), you have a solid opportunity to meet that objective, even if it’s the only savings plan you have access to. The key, however, is to manage that 401(k) wisely.
ECONOMY

