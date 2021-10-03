Pella Fire Department Welcomes Hundreds at Annual Breakfast

Crowds came in droves to be served a meal at the 4th annual Pella Fire Department breakfast Saturday morning. Members of Pella Fire were supported by the Pella Police Department and Pella Ambulance as hundreds of residents came to support the effort raising funds for local first responders. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to a full pancake, eggs, and sausage breakfast, activities included tours of the fire station and trucks, a dunk tank, and raffle tickets. All proceeds are going toward the Pella PD K-9 unit and a new automated lift for Pella Ambulance. The breakfast also coincides annually with the beginning of National Fire Prevention Week.