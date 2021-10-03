University Calendar

Free for students (grad and undergrad) Drop Mindfulness sessions - First session starts on September 13th & last session is December 6th. Now more than ever we realize the importance of connection with others. The combination of connecting with others and the benefits of meditation is what this group is about. It¿s much easier to meditate with the support of a group & certified teacher as you connect with others! Learn how to meditate & incorporate it into your daily life OR support an existing practice. See why this group has been going since 2002! Sessions are ongoing, newcomers are always welcome (no perfect people allowed- come as you are).