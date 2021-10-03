LVC Recap: Week of September 27th through October 2nd
Football: Lakeland 27, Walled Lake Northern 14, at Commerce- the Eagles topped the Knights in the “Battle of Bogie Lake Road”. It was the eighteenth meeting between the two schools. With the victory, the Eagles now hold an 8-10 advantage in the rivalry. The Eagles improved to 5-1 on the season (5-1 LVC) and will travel to South Lyon East on Friday night to take on the Cougars (2-4, 2-3 LVC) with kickoff slated for 7:00 PM.www.spinalcolumnonline.com
