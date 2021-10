PAULSBORO -- The dream of establishing New Jersey as the nation’s leader in offshore wind power, and capturing the good jobs that come with it, is no longer a dream. Work has begun here in South Jersey, where hard-hat crews are constructing buildings and fortifying specialized ports designed for this task. Firms that built the grand wind farms in Europe have invested huge sums already, more than in any other state, and the first of these steel behemoths is expected to go up off the coast of Atlantic City in about three years.

