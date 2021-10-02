CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Dr. Luis Alvarez-Gaume on “News from the Cosmos: The Unsettling Universe”

stonybrook.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 14, 2021, Dr. Luis Alvarez-Gaume presented the first lecture of the fall 2021 STEM speaker series at the University Libraries. Dr. Alvarez-Gaume talked about the interconnection of the microscopic and macroscopic world of the universe. He discussed the physics of the life and death of stars, and further explained through an animated simulation how a bigger black hole was formed by merging two spiral black holes, radiating gravitational waves during the process. The gravity was so strong that light could not escape from the black hole. There are still many questions about the universe, but the rich content of the lecture provided us with a glimpse of the unknown universe that we will continue to explore.

library.stonybrook.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Physics World

Life beyond the Nobel: how Luis Alvarez deduced the disappearance of the dinosaurs

In the run-up to the announcement of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics on 5 October, we’re running a series of blog posts looking at previous recipients and what they did after their Nobel-prize-winning work. In this first instalment, Laura Hiscott explores the wide-ranging research of Luis Walter Alvarez, who won the prize for developing the hydrogen bubble chamber, but also investigated the Egyptian pyramids and dinosaur extinction.
SCIENCE
The Spokesman-Review

Ask Dr. Universe: Why can’t we breathe in space?

We have a question … why can’t we breathe in space?. On Earth, humans have oxygen to breathe. But there’s very little oxygen to breathe in space. Space is actually a kind of vacuum, which means there isn’t a whole lot of matter, or stuff, out there between the planets and the stars.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmos#Universe#The University Libraries#Applied Mathematics
natureworldnews.com

Imaging Technology Reveals Hidden Ancient Maya City with Buildings

(Photo : Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Lumix) To the bare eye and on archeologists' map, it gave the look of every other hill amid the undulating panorama of Tikal, the historic Maya city-kingdom with inside the lowlands of northern Guatemala. But while researchers zoomed in on an aerial...
SCIENCE
Bangor Daily News

Society of Women Engineers at the University of Maine September news

Did you know that, according to official enrollment statistics in 2017, only 20 percent of engineering students are female at the University of Maine? Did you also know that only 14 percent of all working professionals in engineering are female?. The Society of Women Engineers at the University of Maine...
ORONO, ME
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Think They Know How These Peculiar Stone Patterns Form in Frozen Landscapes

In rocky, frosty landscapes, specific patterns of stones can end up forming – it's like human hands have formed them, but without any gardener being anywhere near them. A new study shows how these formations can be created with needle ice – spikes of ice that rise up from the earth and are formed with groundwater. The researchers used a combination of lab experiments and computer models to show how needle ice can shift small rocks and soil particles into patterns, pushing them from underneath to slightly change their position. Because needle ice is more likely to form and flourish on bare...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
quantamagazine.org

A Massive Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes — a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambés the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise or “peak of the furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
Space.com

First close-up pictures of Mercury from BepiColombo hint at answers to the planet's secrets

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. The BepiColombo spacecraft – a joint project by the European and Japanese space agencies – swung by its destination planet Mercury in the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 2. Passing within just 124 miles (200 kilometers) of the surface of Mercury, it sent back some spectacular pictures.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Hubble Captures Mesmerizing Detail of Two Galaxies on a Collision Course

Around 100 million light-years away, two galaxies are giving astronomers a sneak preview of the fate of the Milky Way. So close that they are categorized under a single name, Arp 91, the spiral galaxies NGC 5953 and NGC 5954 are in the process of merging, with material from the latter extending towards and into the former. Details of this merger are visible in a new image from the Hubble Space Telescope. Gradually, the two galaxies will join together, becoming one big elliptical galaxy, according to our models of these colossal cosmic interactions. That's how we expect the Milky Way to end...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This 'Extraordinary Gamma-Ray Burst' Likely Came From Something Much Closer to Earth

For all our current proficiency at studying the cosmos, there are some basic things that are still extremely difficult to do. One of those things is gauge distances, especially for random, transient flashes of light. And now one of those transient flashes, interpreted as a possible burst of gamma radiation from 13.4 billion light-years across the Universe, has been unmasked. In two new papers, separate teams of astronomers have found that the flash – called GN-z11-flash – is from something much closer to home. Namely, it was sunlight reflecting off a bit of discarded rocket in Earth orbit. In one paper, a team...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
SCIENCE
dailynewsen.com

A rare planet circuntriple on the head of Orion

A new study confirms that the Triple GW ORI stellar system can contain a planet that orbits around its three soles. It would be one of the strangest planets of those known in the universe. We travel today to Orion. Not only is it one of the brightest and famous...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

What The Heck Was This Blue 'Luminous Event' Photographed From The Space Station?

On October 8, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured something strikingly rare from on board the International Space Station (ISS). The photo – which is a single frame taken from a longer timelapse – might look like it shows a cobalt bomb exploding over Europe, but this scary-looking blue light didn't do any damage. In fact, most people would never have noticed it happening. Instead, the frame shows something far less ominous called a 'transient luminous event' – a lightning-like phenomenon striking upwards in the upper atmosphere. Also known as upper-atmospheric lighting, transient luminous events are a bunch of related phenomena which occur during thunderstorms, but...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy