If, like me, you have yet to cut the cord from your local cable television provider you have no doubt noticed a trend in the local ad buys these past few months. In between ads for Global Auto Mall and spots of Jack Ciattarelli whining about being held responsible for things he’s said and done are a bunch of scary ads about some of New Jersey’s congressional Democrats trying to take away your medicare. It should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with dark money, PACS and the extraordinarily lax laws governing them that these ads are complete nonsense and their source is a secret by law.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 HOURS AGO