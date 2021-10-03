CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

By Jaimie Etkin
Best Life
Best Life
 7 days ago
malazzama / Shutterstock

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.

A new study from researchers at Stanford University, Emory University, the University of Wisconsin, and the National Institutes of Health, which has yet to be peer reviewed, was posted on the preprint server bioRxiv on Sept. 30. The findings show how much antibodies wane from the Pfizer vaccine, especially against Delta, over time. To reach that conclusion, the researchers collected blood samples from 46 mostly young to middle-aged Pfizer recipients after they were vaccinated through the next seven months. They looked at both the neutralizing antibody responses and T cell responses in the participants to see how protected they were against certain variants of concern, including Delta, Beta (first detected in South Africa), and Mu (first detected in Colombia).

In 47 percent of the subjects, neutralizing antibodies that can block infection against the Delta variant were "undetectable" six months after the second dose. Though neutralizing antibodies are not the immune system's only defense against a virus, the researchers pointed out to Reuters, they "are critically important in protecting against SARS-CoV-2 infection." Another key factor is T cell response, and the data showed that while some levels "significantly downregulated" in the same timeframe, others "did not differ significantly." According to the authors, "These data demonstrate a substantial waning of antibody responses and T cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, at six months following the second immunization" with Pfizer.

"Our study shows vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine induces high levels of neutralizing antibodies against the original vaccine strain, but these levels drop by nearly 10-fold by seven months" after the initial dose, Bali Pulendran of Stanford University and Mehul Suthar of Emory University told Reuters via email. "These findings suggest that administering a booster dose at around six to seven months following the initial immunization will likely enhance protection against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants."

While these findings may seem startling, they're exactly what Pfizer has been preparing to combat with its booster. During a July appearance on CNBC's The Exchange, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discussed a company-funded study, which had not yet been peer-reviewed, that evaluated the Pfizer vaccine's efficacy among more than 44,000 recipients across the U.S. and in other countries over the course of six months. After four to six months, Bourla said Pfizer's efficacy was approximately 84 percent against symptomatic COVID, but was still 97 percent against severe disease. "The good news is that we are very, very confident that a third dose, a booster, will take up the immune response to levels that will be enough to protect against the Delta variant," he said.

In its emergency use approval ruling on Pfizer's booster, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared a similar conclusion about the impetus for a third dose. "The recent emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 resulted in a new wave of COVID-19 cases in many parts of the world and has led to considerations for administration of booster doses to individuals who received primary series of vaccines in an effort to enhance immunity, and thus sustain protection from COVID-19," the agency said. As a result, they ultimately determined that a single Pfizer booster should be administered at least six months after completing the initial two-dose series, a regimen later confirmed by the CDC.

onebadolepuddycat
6d ago

everyone knows that the media companies have board members from the pharmaceutical companies. This article is one big moderna advertisement scaring people away from the phizer jab when both are actually ineffective and may cause more injury than the "virus" itself. Russian Roulette anyone?

David Santiago
6d ago

The world is getting played . I don't have any vaccines and I healthier than a race horse and I have antibodies . DONT GET THE VACCINE !

Rick Clark
6d ago

Okay so vaccine does not work properly and efficiently so why bother with it ! Not enough testing has been done to know if it really is a vaccine or a ( shot ) in the dark

Best Life

Pfizer Just Made Another Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

While there are three COVID vaccines available for use in the U.S., it's clear that Pfizer's vaccine has experienced the most developments in the last year. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for use in people ages 12 to 15, making it the only vaccine available for teens. Then in Aug. 2021, Pfizer became the first—and so far only—vaccine to gain full approval from the FDA, cementing its place in the medical community. Now, Pfizer's manufacturer has just announced the next step for its vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS
srdtf.org

Unvaccinated People – Decide between Pfizer Vaccine, Moderna Vaccine, or J&J – Using These Reports

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are made using messenger RNA, or mRNA, a technology that delivers a bit of genetic code to cells — in effect, a recipe to make the surface protein (known as spike) on the SARS-2 virus. The proteins made with the mRNA instructions activate the immune system, teaching it to see the spike protein as foreign and develop antibodies and other immunity weapons with which to fight it.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

If You Got Pfizer, Here's Your Booster Info

On Sept. 22, the Food & Drug Administration authorized booster shots of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for certain groups of people. You may be wondering: Who should get it, and when? And why? Here's everything you need to know about the Pfizer booster shots. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Telegraph

Pfizer study shows women have more antibodies than men

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday shows that women generally have higher protection against the coronavirus than men after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Immunity in both sexes tended to weaken within months after full vaccination, the study found. The...
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When Your Protection Drops Below 50 Percent

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seemed too good to be true when they first arrived. The high efficacy rates of these two shots and their easily updated mRNA technology made them more attractive to some individuals than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was less than 70 percent effective at preventing COVID cases from the jump. Pfizer also had the advantage of boasting less severe side effects than Moderna, on the whole. But while Pfizer might have been the early favorite for many people, new research has shown that its protective power may diminish faster than Moderna's.
INDUSTRY
burlingtoncountytimes.com

If you're eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster, get it now | Judy Persichilli

This time last year, before the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines, many of us faced spending holidays apart from our extended families and avoiding travel. Nearly a year later, we have three successful and safe vaccines which have enabled fully vaccinated individuals to go back to work, to travel and largely get back to many things we have missed doing during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When Your Protection Plummets, New Research Says

Both Pfizer and Moderna seemed like equally protective vaccines when they were first released, boasting nearly the same high efficacy rates and similar mRNA technology. But as the months have passed, the two vaccines have diverged somewhat in their real-world effectiveness. In August, Mayo Clinic researchers found that the Moderna vaccine was able to shield more against breakthrough infections, proving to be 76 percent effective compared to Pfizer's 42 percent. Then in September, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that Moderna's protection stayed consistent, while Pfizer's effectiveness dropped four months after vaccination. Now, new research seems to show that the Pfizer vaccine's protection plummets even sooner than previously believed.
INDUSTRY
Cosmos

COVID Booster: Delta deadliness, Pfizer effectiveness and drinking habits

Researchers have found that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is associated with higher risk of death, hospitalisation and ICU admission. Using data from 212,326 COVID-19 cases in the Canadian province of Ontario, the study found that Delta infections were 133% deadlier than infection with the original COVID strain. Patients with Delta were also 108% more likely to be hospitalised and 235% more likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU). The increased risk was persistent after adjusting for age, sex and comorbidities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer’s Vaccine Protection May Wane After 2 Months

Oct. 8, 2021 -- The protection from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may begin to wane against infection after 2 months, but it still prevents hospitalization and death for at least 6 months, according to two new studies published Wednesday in TheNew England Journal of Medicine. The new findings support what Pfizer,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave an Update on Getting a Booster of a Different Vaccine

Millions of Pfizer recipients have already received an additional COVID vaccine dose, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize Pfizer booster shots for certain groups of people at least six months out from their last dose. The agencies cited data in their decision that showed that the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine in protecting particularly vulnerable groups from COVID had waned enough over the last few months to warrant an addition shot. Meanwhile, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been cautioned not to seek out a booster until authorized to do so, as they'd currently be forced to mix and match vaccines with a Pfizer dose. But guidance on getting a different shot from your original vaccine may soon change.
PHARMACEUTICALS
