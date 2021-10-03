Pinpoint Weather: Showers develop from the west; off and on rain, storms through next week

Quite a bit of rain fell yesterday with numerous warnings ranging from flooding to tornados! As a line of storms developed in South Dakota, they track northeast into the southern valley and western Minnesota. Many severe thunderstorm warnings were issued on this segment of storms for damaging wind gusts recorded at 70+ mph! Four brief tornadoes were reported from the line of storms as well. Two were in South Dakota, one in southern North Dakota, and one in Minnesota. Damage reports and ratings are being evaluated on these brief tornados, but they will likely be rated very weak due to limited to no damage done to structures. Bad weather came close enough to the Fargo metro to jump on live coverage but as storms reached closer to Fargo they began to weaken as expected due to a less favorable environment. The far southern valley was hit the hardest, with strong winds and a possible brief tornado.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO