Pinpoint Weather: Showers develop from the west; off and on rain, storms through next week

By Gary Boyer
wfxrtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnsettled weather is about to move in and it’s here to stay for all of the upcoming week. Clouds will continue moving in through the day on Sunday. The NRV and the Alleghany Highlands will have a chance for some showers during the afternoon before the Roanoke Valley starts to see some showers late in the day.

