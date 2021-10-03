Dense Fog Advisory issued for Door, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-03 05:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Door; Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.alerts.weather.gov
