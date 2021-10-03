CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Door, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-03 05:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Door; Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Russian plane carrying parachutists crashes, 16 killed

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed after takeoff in the Russian region of Tatarstan early on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six, the Emergencies Ministry said. At a height of 70 metres, the pilots reported that their left engine had failed...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Fritz Pollard Alliance responds to Jon Gruden’s comment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The leader of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a watchdog group that champions diversity in the NFL, says Jon Gruden’s 2011 remark about players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith is indicative of the racism at many levels of professional sports. Rod Graves, the Alliance’s executive director, also hinted...
NFL
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Facebook whistleblower hearing

"Saturday Night Live" highlighted a hearing featuring the Facebook whistleblower in its cold open, with multiple interruptions by senators asking for social media pointers. The sketch opened with a parody of C-Span coverage and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, played by Heidi Gartner, saying that "it's nice to be in an office with no skateboards."
INTERNET

