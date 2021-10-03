Police: 3 firefighters injured in Farmingville house fire

Three firefighters were injured while battling a fire early Sunday in Farmingville, police say.

An off-duty firefighter was driving near Woodycrest Drive around 1 a.m. when he saw the fire and jumped into action.

All occupants of the home were safely evacuated.

The three Farmingville firefighters had to be taken to the hospitals but their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.