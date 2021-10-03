CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmingville, NY

Police: 3 firefighters injured in Farmingville house fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWRCE_0cFeXyXv00

Three firefighters were injured while battling a fire early Sunday in Farmingville, police say.

An off-duty firefighter was driving near Woodycrest Drive around 1 a.m. when he saw the fire and jumped into action.

All occupants of the home were safely evacuated.

The three Farmingville firefighters had to be taken to the hospitals but their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmingville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Farmingville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Firefighters#House Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy