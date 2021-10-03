CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Robeson

Jalil Muntaqim: Why it’s time for the International Tribunal

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is an excerpt of a powerful interview that Bay View Arts and Culture Editor Wanda Sabir conducted with Jalil Muntaqim on the upcoming International Tribunal 2021, “We Charge Genocide,” Oct. 22-25. I admit it was painful having to cut this piece to fit it into the newspaper – the woes of an editor. I encourage you to listen to the complete interview: Wanda’s Picks, https://www.blogtalkradio.com/wandas-picks. Be a witness!

International Panel of Jurists convenes to oversee Tribunal on US Human Rights Abuses Against Black, Brown and Indigenous Peoples, 22-25 October 2021

In the spirit and legacy of the Russell Courts on Vietnam (1966-67) and Latin America (1973- 76), and the Permanent People’s Tribunals which followed (1979-present), a newly constituted panel of jurists from the fields of law and human rights has assembled to oversee the International Tribunal on US Human Rights Abuses Against Black, Brown, and Indigenous Peoples, to take place from 22-25 October 2021 in New York City and virtually. As experts in the inter-related fields of institutional and structural racism, colonialism and neocolonialism, women’s and children’s rights, minorities’ rights, Indigenous treaties and international law, self-determination and sovereignty processes, and the genocide conventions, the Panel of Jurists asserts itself as an independent and non-governmental body which will convene to hear testimony based on a broad indictment served to the accused US federal and state parties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
