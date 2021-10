Games have explored the idea of combat in outer space pretty thoroughly over the years, so one could be forgiven for thinking that the setting is pretty much tapped out at this point. However, this actually isn’t the case, and Studio Surgical Scalpels’ Boundary is proof of that. It seems that while space combat in the far-flung future has already been covered, the modern age and near-future settings haven’t. What could combat in space look like a few years from now? Well, have a look at the newest gameplay trailer and see.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO