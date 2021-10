This is simply incredible from the 34 year old Uruguayan Edinson Cavani and a great example for young players to never give up on any ball. Looking at this it’s hard to work out why the former PSG striker isn’t starting every week? Incredible to see Ronaldo in this, one of the great players to ever play the game and he even gave up on the ball, not Cavani though see it below.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO