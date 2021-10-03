CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘CSI: Vegas’ top this week’s TV picks

By Tribune News Service
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DON’T MISS: “CSI: Vegas” — Apparently, what happens In Vegas sometimes happens again. This sequel to the crime sensation reunites viewers with popular characters Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), who return to action after an attack on retired LVPD captain Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting their old workplace. It’s a threat that could bring down the entire Sin City crime lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the streets. Gil and Sara join forces with Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), who leads a new team of investigators. (10 p.m. ET Wednesday, CBS).

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Bold and the Beautiful' Alum Marks Return to Daytime Soap

After a multi-year absence, actor Sean Kanan made his grand return to The Bold and the Beautiful this week. Kanan reprised his role as troublemaker Deacon Sharpe, the son of Daryl Sharpe and the father of Eric Sharpe and Hope Logan, during the Thursday, Oct. 7 all-new episode of the hit CBS soap opera. The episode marked Kanan's first appearance on the show since 2017.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Guilfoyle
Person
Rose Mciver
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
William Petersen
Person
Jorja Fox
Person
Halsey
nickiswift.com

What CSI Star Eric Szmanda Is Doing Today

Eric Szmanda was a key "CSI: Crime Scene Investigations" cast member through the entire 15-season run of the classic series. He appeared in almost every episode, including the two-hour series grand finale that aired in September 2015. Szmanda's fans may wonder what he's been up to since he wrapped up his time playing Greg Sanders, and we can't blame them!
CELEBRITIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Four? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Neighborhood' Character to Suffer Devastating Loss in Upcoming Episode

The Neighborhood is a comedy, but new showrunner Meg DeLoatch plans to take the series, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, in a more serious direction in Season 4. In the upcoming Oct. 11 episode of the CBS sitcom, Beth Behrs' character Gemma will suffer a miscarriage, inspired by DeLoatch's own experiences. DeLoatch defended using a multi-camera sitcom to tell this story, noting it helps normalize the discussion of a tragedy millions of parents face.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csi#Cbs#Pbs#Amc
countryliving.com

'CSI Vegas' Star William Petersen and His Wife Have Been Married for Nearly 20 Years

CSI fans, get ready for more Gil Grissom! William Petersen starred as Grissom on the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, one of the most popular shows on TV from 2000 to 2010. To the delight of fans, the 68-year-old actor is reprising his role in the new CSI: Vegas spinoff. On the show, he reunites with onscreen wife Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox).
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Will Sheldon's Father Die in 'Young Sheldon'? Fans of 'The Big Bang Theory' Want to Know (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of Young Sheldon. Human beings aren't supposed to know the future. In 1984 George Orwell said, "If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face — for ever." That's exactly how some fans seem to feel about the potential death of George Sr. (Lance Barber), Sheldon's dad, being played out in Young Sheldon as it was told by Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory. That death will be like a boot stomping on your face.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

CSI Is Back, And There’s Absolutely No Mystery Why

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. When CSI vanished from the CBS schedule in 2015, it seemed like a good time to close the door on one of TV’s most remarkable success stories. There went Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox, sailing off into the sunset in the show’s two-hour finale. Six months later the CSI: Cyber spinoff was deleted, and for the first time in a decade and a half the letters C-S-I were MIA on CBS.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
ETOnline.com

Anthony Anderson Talks 'Bittersweet' Final Season of 'Black-ish' and New Prank Show With Mom (Exclusive)

The end of Black-ish is near, and Anthony Anderson is anticipating a rough time. ABC renewed its Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom for an eighth and final season on May 14, an announcement that creator and executive producer Kenya Barris called "both exciting and bittersweet." Anderson finds that description very apt as production on the final installment nears an end.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS’ ‘Ghosts’: TV Review

As anybody who has engaged in a property search or watched House Hunters can tell you, it’s always easy to talk yourself out of a place. You can get hung up on the noise from an airplane flight path, the confusing electrical wiring or the dozen ghosts living in the attic. It’s equally easy, though, to talk yourself past almost any impediment, usually relying on one of a few familiar real estate cliches — “Location, location, location” or “You can repaint” or that eternal classic, “It’s got great bones.” I’m not sure if that’s my description of the plot of CBS’...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

See the cast of Young Sheldon and their real-life families

Young Sheldon has finally returned for its fifth season! The show, which follows The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper as a young boy growing up in Texas in the 1980s, is all about the importance of family. But what about the cast of the show's real-life families? We did some...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Night Court' Revival With 'Big Bang Theory' Star Gets Big Thumbs up at NBC

The Night Court revival starring original series actor John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch just got some great news. On Friday, NBC gave the show a series order, reports Deadline. This means that at least a few episodes will be produced, and possibly more depending on the show's success. Rauch serves as an executive producer with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt executive producer Dan Rubin.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Mark Harmon leaving NCIS after events of season 19 premiere?

Is Mark Harmon leaving NCIS following the events of the season 19 premiere? Is Gibbs about to be gone from the show for good? Rest assured that we heard all of these questions throughout the bulk of the summer. Through most of that time, CBS, the show’s producers, and even the cast have done their best to keep a tight lid on things. They don’t want any coverage to get out on the subject in fear of plans being revealed.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Viewers Rejoice After Canceled Show Officially Resurrected

Fans are ecstatic after news broke in late September that the canceled CBS legal drama All Rise had officially been saved and renewed for Season 3. Months after the network gave the show the ax after just two seasons, a decision that was likely the result of faltering ratings, it was confirmed on Sept. 29 that the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) picked up All Rise for a 20-episode Season 3.
TV SERIES
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
53K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy