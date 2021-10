ARLINGTON, Texas — He may have been hobbled, but KJ Jefferson got back on the field and helped No. 16 Arkansas close out a massive victory Saturday afternoon. After missing about a quarter of play because of a knee injury, the redshirt sophomore returned to action for the Razorbacks’ final two possessions and helped them burn most of the last seven minutes in their 20-10 win over No. 7 Texas A&M.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO