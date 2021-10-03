CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TWIRL 33: Russian film director and actress set for a week in space to make a movie

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe near-empty launch schedule this week is set to be compensated for with the launch of a film director and an actress into space. Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov will fly film director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild to the International Space Station where the latter two will spend a week to film a movie in space, which is the first time this has been done. The Russian title for the film will be Вызов (Vyzov) if you want to look out for it when it's released – that title translates to English as The Challenge.

TWIRL 34: William Shatner prepares himself to go to space for real

It has not been long since the last crew to the Chinese Space Station returned to Earth but now three more taikonauts are preparing to go aboard. Also this week, NASA is launching its Lucy spacecraft to visit some of Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids and Blue Origin will be launching its second crewed New Shepard mission which will be carrying William Shatner, famous for playing Captain Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series, among others.
Russian film crew set to launch to International Space Station next week

We're just a week away from the launch of a Russian film crew to the International Space Station. Director Klim Shipenko, actor Yulia Peresild and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov are scheduled to launch toward the orbiting lab aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft next Tuesday (Oct. 5). The trio will lift off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan just before 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT), if all goes according to plan.
Blue Origin delays William Shatner's space flight

Blue Origin announced Sunday it was delaying an upcoming flight set to carry actor William Shatner to space due to anticipated winds. Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the cult classic TV series "Star Trek," is due to become the first member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket. His history-making flight was scheduled for October 12. But "due to forecasted winds on Tuesday, October 12, Blue Origin's mission operations team has made the decision to delay the launch of NS-18 and is now targeting Wednesday, October 13," a spokeswoman said in a statement.
